Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
Angry trucker allegedly torched 25 tractor-trailers from California to Alabama
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
Florida prison guard's broke inmate's neck — then left him paralyzed and starving to death in his cell
On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported on the story of Craig Ridley, a 62-year-old prisoner in Florida who, after having his neck broken by guards, was left to die in his cell.
Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
Florida Mom Arrested For Child Neglect When Police Found Her Baby Gained Only 1 Pound Since Birth
A Florida mother has been arrested after investigators found her three-month-old baby had only gained one pound since birth. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Investigators were notified about a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings, such as extremely low weight and
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
Alabama mom denies killing her own teen son, court documents show
An Alabama mother charged with murdering her own teenage son has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Glenda Agee, 53, is charged with the fatal shooting of her son Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13. Police say Autry wa shot in the back on October 3. Court documents show Agee...
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
Click10.com
Life for Nikolas Cruz: Why not death penalty?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 12-member jury deliberated the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz’s trial and was unable to unanimously agree on the death sentence. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. It wasn’t always the case that the jury...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Louisiana deputies discover Mississippi fugitive, illegal drugs during traffic stop
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth from California to Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of trafficking illegal drugs from California to Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. A judge sentenced Sally Mae Carr, 42, on Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western […]
