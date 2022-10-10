ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
wdhn.com

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
OPP, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
Click10.com

Life for Nikolas Cruz: Why not death penalty?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 12-member jury deliberated the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz’s trial and was unable to unanimously agree on the death sentence. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. It wasn’t always the case that the jury...
FLORIDA STATE
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
WJHL

Woman sentenced for trafficking meth from California to Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of trafficking illegal drugs from California to Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. A judge sentenced Sally Mae Carr, 42, on Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western […]

