Will Megan Thee Stallion Appear in the Final Season of ‘Stranger Things?’

The world needed a Megan Thee Stallion and Stranger Things collab. We just didn’t realize it until now.

A cryptic Instagram post has teased the rap icon may be gearing up for an appearance in the series’ fifth and final season.

Captioned simply with arachnid-themed emojis and a heart, a series of photos she posted on social media depict the star in fur-lined garb. In one slide, she appears in front of a green screen, a Stranger Things-branded card clasped in her black widow-manicured hands. In another slide, she’s seen sitting in a director’s chair with Netflix written in bold across the back. One more close-up of her spider-adorned nails and fans are left to speculate and anticipate.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer hinted earlier this year that the show’s final season might not feature any new characters.

“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” the Netflix show’s co-creator, Ross Duffer, explained. “But every time we do that, we’re nervous because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

He added, “We can’t add someone that’s going to just take away from our characters if they’re not terrific.”

The “Savage” artist made a splash with her on-screen debut, appearing as Onyx in the NBC show, Good Girls. Most recently, she made spotlight-stealing cameos in the series, P-Valley, as well as Marvel’s new show, She-Hulk. If her acting chops aren’t enlisted, maybe some newfound directorial skills will find their way into the Stranger Things sphere.

Until we know for sure, check out a behind-the-scenes of Megan Thee Stallion in her She-Hulk appearance.

Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves