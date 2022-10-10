ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Will Megan Thee Stallion Appear in the Final Season of ‘Stranger Things?’

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G55Zo_0iTVqmwZ00

The world needed a Megan Thee Stallion and Stranger Things collab. We just didn’t realize it until now.

A cryptic Instagram post has teased the rap icon may be gearing up for an appearance in the series’ fifth and final season.

Captioned simply with arachnid-themed emojis and a heart, a series of photos she posted on social media depict the star in fur-lined garb. In one slide, she appears in front of a green screen, a Stranger Things-branded card clasped in her black widow-manicured hands. In another slide, she’s seen sitting in a director’s chair with Netflix written in bold across the back. One more close-up of her spider-adorned nails and fans are left to speculate and anticipate.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer hinted earlier this year that the show’s final season might not feature any new characters.

“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” the Netflix show’s co-creator, Ross Duffer, explained. “But every time we do that, we’re nervous because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

He added, “We can’t add someone that’s going to just take away from our characters if they’re not terrific.”

The “Savage” artist made a splash with her on-screen debut, appearing as Onyx in the NBC show, Good Girls. Most recently, she made spotlight-stealing cameos in the series, P-Valley, as well as Marvel’s new show, She-Hulk. If her acting chops aren’t enlisted, maybe some newfound directorial skills will find their way into the Stranger Things sphere.

Until we know for sure, check out a behind-the-scenes of Megan Thee Stallion in her She-Hulk appearance.

Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Willow Smashes a Television, Performs on ‘SNL’

Willow is fast becoming an artist who speaks her mind at every turn. It’s worth applauding—confidence can be tough in a world that has many voices vying for attention. But Willow knows how to cut through the din, which means sometimes she has to smash a television—while on TV—as she did in her recent performance on the variety show Saturday Night Live, on Saturday night (October 8).
MUSIC
TVLine

Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but...
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Announces New Single, “Hate My Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s latest studio effort, Denim & Rhinestones, is 12 anthemic, country bangers that perpetuated Underwood’s decade-long reign in music. Today (Oct. 11), Underwood has announced the second single taken from the record, “Hate My Heart.”. Written with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, alongside hitmaker/fellow...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of Taylor Swift’s Romeo and Juliet-Inspired “Love Story”

In fair Hollywood, where we lay our scene, we find a 20-something Taylor Swift throwing caution to the wind and following her heart. Swift has a number of songs that are on the quick recall when you mention her name—“All Too Well,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Shake It Off” to name a few. But, perhaps the most nostalgic and sanguine of her offerings is “Love Story,” originally released in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
American Songwriter

Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music

Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Stranger Things#Nbc#The Final Season#Film Star
American Songwriter

Top 10 Alanis Morissette Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Alanis Morissette is in the ranks of musical icons that stand as paradigms of their eras. Few artists are as evocative of the mid-’90s as Morissette and her grungy musicality. With her distinctive voice as the lifeforce, Morissette has clinched a number of hits that range from somber ballads to seething rock anthems.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson Covers Trisha Yearwood, JLo, James Brown, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

It was another week of greatness for the talented, big-voiced singer and television show host, Kelly Clarkson. Over the past few days, Clarkson performed renditions of seminal songs from big-name artists like Trisha Yearwood, Jennifer Lopez, James Brown, and more. Of course, with each, she offered her supreme talents and impeccable vocal prowess. Let’s dive into each one by one.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

5 Music Stars Highlight National Coming Out Day

Today (October 11) is National Coming Out Day. So, to celebrate this momentous occasion, we wanted to highlight some great musicians and what they had to say about their lives as queer people. Without further ado, here is what they said. 1. Allison Russell. “Coming out of the closet as...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Glasper Unveils Collab with the Late Mac Miller

In 2014, frat-rap icon Mac Miller dropped a track called “Therapy.” Now, “Therapy Pt. 2” has arrived by way of pianist and producer Robert Glasper, featuring vocals from the late artist. “I was working with my friend,” Glasper explained of the collaboration in a statement. “We...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 30 Best Beyonce Quotes

What can be said about Beyonce that hasn’t already been said?. There are lots of stars in the world, but only one Queen. With more streams than global waterways and more praise than Britain’s Royal Family, Beyonce is a worldwide icon. We know her songs, we know her look, we know her famous husband and ever-growing famous children.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Panic! At The Disco

The emo-baroque pop project, Panic! at the Disco, was formed in 2004 by longtime friends Brendan Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson. While still in high school, they began playing Blink-182 covers, but soon started recording their own original songs. The band made their debut with the 2005...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song “Living” By Dierks Bentley

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

Caroline Polachek Writes Aria for Kurt Cobain Opera

Caroline Polachek has released the aria she wrote for Kurt Cobain, featured in the Oliver Leith opera Last Days, an adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name centered around the final few days before the Nirvana frontman’s death. Titled, “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Tom Waits to Release 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Reissues for His 2002 Albums ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’

Tom Waits announced the release of the 20th-anniversary limited edition vinyl reissues for his popular 2022 albums, Alice and Blood Money. To celebrate the news, Waits released a new live version of his song, “Lost In The Harbour,” from Alice, which you can check out below. It’s a rare and intimate live recording that captures the essence of Waits as a singular entertainer.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy