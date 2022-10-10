Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — It was Justin Fields. It was the offensive line. It was the receiving corps. The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around.
WVNews
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson active against Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for Thursday night's game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury. The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears' top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games.
