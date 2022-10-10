CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for Thursday night's game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury. The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears' top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO