Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be 'insane'
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric Friday night when Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at the downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — It was Justin Fields. It was the offensive line. It was the receiving corps. The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around.
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: Commanders ugly on and off the field
The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Timeline of Washington's recent tumult under Dan Snyder
Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: six playoff appearances in 23 seasons since he bought the team in 1999.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
Citrus County Chronicle
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie's first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night.
Comments / 0