Halloween 2022: Most popular candy by state

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago

As the country prepares for Halloween, it’s time to take a look at this year’s candy survey.

Halloween celebrations are expected to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, according to the National Retail Federation. Consumers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year, a new record.

America’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms. Those top three favorites remain unchanged from 2021. Check out the survey results, which includes the most popular candy for each state, at CandyStore.com.

More Halloween candy facts from the survey:

  • Consumers will spend $27.55 on average
  • 30 percent of Halloween purchases are made online
  • Halloween shopping is done primarily in the first two weeks of October
  • Over half of all parents stash Halloween candy to enjoy after the holiday

Here is the breakdown of each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to CandyStore.com:

Source: CandyStore.com.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

