HARDY Announces Sophomore Album, Drops Three New Tracks

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Two years after a phenomenal first impression with his debut, A ROCK, HARDY just announced round two.

The heavy-hitting country singer-songwriter will introduce a new musical chapter with the mockingbird & THE CROW, an album HARDY describes as “the best thing I’ve made so far.”

“I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist,” the “One Beer” artist said in a statement. “I’m honored that I get to share it with you next year; can’t wait to hear what you think about it.”

The two-part, 17-track album marries country and rock. The songs that make up the record feature co-writing by HARDY and a handful of other Nashville greats, including Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, Hillary Lindsey, Jessie Jo Dillon, Hunter Phelps, and more.

Entirely produced by Joey Moi, the album also sees co-production by HARDY and Derek Wells with select tracks blessed with co-production from the likes of David Garcia, Jordan Schmidt, Ben Johnson, Andrew Wade, Jeremy McKinnon, and Cody Quistad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOB19_0iTVpzCz00

In celebration of the announcement, the singer released a mini preview of his forthcoming album, sharing three new songs –“here lies country music,” “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” and “TRUCK BED.”

“here lies country music,” below, is a musical eulogy to the genre, as HARDY sings Rest easy my old friend against a solemn twanging arrangement.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter – along with three others – was injured in a tour bus accident on the way home from completing a run of shows. Assuredly, rest and recovery have culminated in this highly anticipated release.

His sophomore LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW, will ring in 2023, set for release on Jan. 20.

Track List

1. beer

2. red feat. Morgan Wallen

3. wait in the truck feat. Lainey Wilson

4. drink one for me

5. i in country

6. screen

7. happy

8. here lies country music

9. the mockingbird & THE CROW

10. SOLD OUT

11. JACK

12. TRUCK BED

13. .30-06

14. I AIN’T IN THE COUNTRY NO MORE

15. RADIO SONG feat. Jeremy McKinnon

16. KILL SH!T TILL I DIE

17. THE REDNECK SONG

Photo Credit: Ryan Smith/Big Loud PR

