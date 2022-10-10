ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde superintendent retires amid shooting accountability fallout

By Monica Madden
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIprf_0iTVpxRX00

UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar) — The Uvalde CISD school board discussed the retirement and transition of Superintendent Hal Harrell during Monday night’s regular agenda, after Harrell announced his retirement the same day the district suspended its entire police force .

In a Friday email to staff, Harrell said board members will “discuss superintendent retirement options and transition” at the board meeting Monday.

The school board voted unanimously to accept his retirement.

Harrell’s announcement coincided with the suspension of the district’s police force, which came after mounting pressure for accountability of law enforcement’s “chaotic” and “failed” response to the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting, where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in class.

Nearly 400 officers responded to the scene that day, waiting more than an hour to go into the classroom and take down the gunman.

Uvalde CISD said in a statement Friday, “recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations,” which prompted the suspension.

UCISD explained officers currently employed will fill other roles within the district. At least two officials, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Student Services Director Ken Mueller, were placed on administrative leave, with Mueller electing to retire, according to UCISD’s announcement.

“As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time,” Uvalde CISD’s statement said.

The suspension and Harrell’s announcement came after some parents of the shooting victims camped out for 10 days straight, calling on Harrell to suspend the school police officers until the investigation is completed. The district said it is still waiting for those results. The review is being conducted by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and an external group, JPPI Investigations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hhsherald.com

Uvalde, TX Suspends Police Force & School Superintendent Resigns over Shooting Fallout

Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
texasstandard.org

‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit

For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

Devine Acres Farm celebrates20-year “farmaversary”

Devine Acres Farm is celebrating its 20th season this year. They now have 50+ activities including live music Saturdays and Sundays, groovy goat races, a trick cowboy show, gigantic jump pad, fishing, hayrides great food/drinks and TONS & TONS of pumpkins this October. New this year are the hilarious “Groovy Goat Races” and a renovated Silo where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus this year.
DEVINE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy