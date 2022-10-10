Read full article on original website
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
1310kfka.com
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
Seeing smoke near Denver International Airport? Here’s why
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said crews will begin prescribed burns at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday.
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
KKTV
Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
eatonredink.com
Crime in Greeley rises
Northern Colorado hearts are grieving after the tragic death of 22 year old Angelica Vega, after being brutally beat, and sexually assulted by suspect Marco Vallejos. On Friday, Aug. 26 2022. While closing up at a local nutrition shop NOCO Nutrition on 59th Avenue across from Cables, Vega was attacked by Vallejos with a hatchet after all customers had left the shop. Vallejos then continued to drag Vega’s body into her own car. When the cops later found Vallejos with Vega’s body in the car at 10:30 p.m., Vallejos admitted to the officer that he was the guy responsible; he was arrested on the spot. Vega’s family has released a statement that she was “always smiling” and “was very unique and had a heart of gold” (9News).
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game
Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Storage facility manager fatally shot while working
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked. Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind...
