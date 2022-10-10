WASHINGTON (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending. The nation’s biggest mortgage lender brought in $19.5 billion in revenue for the period, thanks to $12.1 billion in net interest income, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago. Wells earned 85 cents per share in the period, falling short of Wall Street’s profit projections. The company incurred $2 billion in regulatory and litigation expenses, the equivalent of a 45 cents-per-share loss. Analysts expected profit of $1.09 in the period. Wells earned $1.17 per share in last year’s third quarter. Shares in the San Francisco bank rose about 1.3% in premarket trading.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO