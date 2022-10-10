Read full article on original website
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Pastor from Nashville helps new home navigate natural disaster relief
Cleanup efforts continue in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated many areas of the state. Marco Villalobos is using past experience with natural disasters to help the people of Florida.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
WSMV
Protecting your car from autumn leaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the fall leaves are nice to look at, they can become a nuisance when they pile up on our cars and on the roads. Wet leaves can make roads even more slick after a rainfall like we saw on Wednesday. Even dry leaves can cause problems by concealing curbs or filling potholes.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WSMV
Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those looking for pets in Nashville can soon enjoy waived adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control. All you have to do is sing your heart out. “In celebration of Nashville’s musical tradition and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets in MACC’s care, called the Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special,” a media release said.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
pethelpful.com
Nashville Dentist Office's 'Therapy French Bull Dog' Is a True Comfort to Patients
We've never heard of someone moving because of a dentist, but after seeing this clip, we might have to. TikTok user @smileonnashville is a dentist out of Nashville and he's miles ahead of other dentist offices. We'd be lying if we said we weren't already considering moving closer to this dentist!
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
WSMV
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
Elite Daily
This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar In Nashville Is So Immersive
Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
WSMV
Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
WSMV
John Prine remembered in tribute at White Castle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The best thing you can say about Nashville songwriter John Prine is that his music made you feel something. For the last six days fans of Prine, who died two years ago at the age of 74, have honored him, including two shows at the Ryman Auditorium.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Black Market
Racism has tormented people of color for decades. But it’s getting easier for people to support Black businesses in Nashville — Nashville Black Market is a monthly event hosted at the Nashville Farmers’ Market and New Hope Baptist Church on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month. At least 60 vendors — offering everything from soap and baked goods to books — rent booths and participate. Visit thenashvilleblackmarket.com to find out when the next one will be.
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
