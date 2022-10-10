Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Two Suspects Busted in Roosevelt on Gun Charges, Multiple Traffic Violations
The First Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, First Precinct Gang Abatement Program Officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they observed a gray 2020 Honda Civic four door sedan commit multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Man Arrested After Abducting Woman
Suffolk County Police, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood last night. Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
NCPD: Glen Cove Man Accused of Hit-and-Run on 8 Year-Old Bicycle Rider
The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Auto Accident Leaving the Scene that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 3:25pm in Greenvale. According to Detectives, the eight-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle off of the sidewalk into the street where he was struck by a red colored 1997 Dodge Dakota driving on Maple Avenue. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Subsequent to the investigation, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Detectives responded to 28 Grant Place Glen Cove; located the vehicle and at 4:31pm without incident placed the driver under arrest.
Hewlett Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2020 Hempstead Stabbing
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Hewlett man was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 49-year-old man in Hempstead in June 2020. Keith Pooler, 56, was convicted on May 13, 2022, after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim,...
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges
Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Bronx man faces grand larceny charge in Amsterdam
A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
Edinburg man allegedly threatens school administrator
On Thursday, October 6, at about 8:34 a.m. State Troopers received a complaint from a Northville High School administrator about a disturbance at the school, which happened on October 5.
Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
Bennington PD arrest five after apartment search
Bennington PD and Homeland Security investigations executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A. This is the third time Bennington PD conducted a search warrant at this residence for narcotics trafficking.
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident
Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
WANTED for Selden Public Lewdness
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed a lewd...
Malta man accused of helping steal catalytic converter, faces grand larceny charge
A Malta man was arrested on Friday. Donald Clark, 35, was found to have allegedly worked with Michael Dillard to help steal a catalytic converter on April 6.
Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest
An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
