ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Two Suspects Busted in Roosevelt on Gun Charges, Multiple Traffic Violations

The First Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, First Precinct Gang Abatement Program Officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they observed a gray 2020 Honda Civic four door sedan commit multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
ROOSEVELT, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested After Abducting Woman

Suffolk County Police, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood last night. Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

NCPD: Glen Cove Man Accused of Hit-and-Run on 8 Year-Old Bicycle Rider

The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Auto Accident Leaving the Scene that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 3:25pm in Greenvale. According to Detectives, the eight-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle off of the sidewalk into the street where he was struck by a red colored 1997 Dodge Dakota driving on Maple Avenue. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Subsequent to the investigation, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Detectives responded to 28 Grant Place Glen Cove; located the vehicle and at 4:31pm without incident placed the driver under arrest.
GLEN COVE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
longisland.com

Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges

Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
BETHLEHEM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
WNYT

Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window

Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#The Second Squad#Defendant Romerobulnes#Assault 2nd Degree#First District Court
hudsonvalleyone.com

Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident

Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
HIGH FALLS, NY
longisland.com

WANTED for Selden Public Lewdness

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed a lewd...
SELDEN, NY
WNYT

Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest

An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy