The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Auto Accident Leaving the Scene that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 3:25pm in Greenvale. According to Detectives, the eight-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle off of the sidewalk into the street where he was struck by a red colored 1997 Dodge Dakota driving on Maple Avenue. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Subsequent to the investigation, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Detectives responded to 28 Grant Place Glen Cove; located the vehicle and at 4:31pm without incident placed the driver under arrest.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO