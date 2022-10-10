Read full article on original website
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar. “I hope...
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — It was Justin Fields. It was the offensive line. It was the receiving corps. The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around.
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Analysis: Commanders ugly on and off the field
The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night.
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie's first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night.
Browns QB Brissett set for reunion with Patriots, Belichick
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett looks back fondly on his rookie season with New England, where he was thrust into a starting job, was schooled in the Patriot Way as one of Tom Brady's understudies and won a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick traded him the following year.
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Timeline of Washington's recent tumult under Dan Snyder
Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: six playoff appearances in 23 seasons since he bought the team in 1999.
Just like Wilson, Rodgers had rough first year with Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If it's any consolation to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers also had a rough first season under Nathaniel Hackett's tutelage. “It's tough when you've been in a different style of offense, for sure,” said Rodgers, who had nine games with either zero or one touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 when Hackett was his offensive coordinator.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
Friends, siblings face off when Packers host surprising Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur insists he doesn’t have any extra incentive as he gets ready to match up against a New York Jets staff featuring both his brother and his close friend. LaFleur and Jets coach Robert Saleh worked together as...
Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team's improvement in his first full season. Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will...
Morant nets 31, leads Grizzlies to win in preseason finale
DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies closed out their preseason with a 126-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Desmond Bane went 1 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Memphis. Brandon Clarke also...
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was...
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
