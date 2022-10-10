Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California Governor’s Wife, to Testify as Accuser in Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Trial

Read full article on original website
NBC Reporter Called Out for ‘Nonsense’ Treatment of Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Journalists Kara Swisher, Rebecca Traister and other media figures and politicians called out NBC News reporter Dasha Burns’ “nonsense” treatment of Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman after airing a recent interview Tuesday. Fetterman, who will run against Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Democratic nominee in the upcoming...
Trevor Noah Dismantles ‘Trash’ Way John Fetterman’s Stroke Recovery Has Been Covered (Video)
"This whole debate is veering into the territory of saying people with disabilities cannot be lawmakers," Noah notes
Colbert Mocks JD Vance After Trump Says He’s ‘Kissing My Ass’ for Endorsement: He’ll Have to ‘Squeeze in Next to Lindsey Graham’ (Video)
Stephen Colbert thinks Ohio senate candidate JD Vance might have some serious competition — but not so much in his bid to become senator. No, Colbert joked on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that Vance will have to edge out Lindsey Graham if he truly wants to suck up to Donald Trump.
Seth Meyers Mocks Herschel Walker’s Bull Story: ‘Feels Like a Bad Idea’ to Talk About ‘Multiple Random Pregnancies’ (Video)
Seth Meyers has some concerns about Herschel Walker’s choice of analogies on his senate campaign. On Wednesday night, he honed in on one in particular, joking that it’s probably “a bad idea” for Walker to tell a fictional story involving multiple pregnancies. At a rally this...
