Elko Daily Free Press
Opinion of Jara key difference between trustee and the former state legislator challenging her
Incumbent Danielle Ford (left) and Irene Bustamante Adams are competing to represent District F on the Clark County School Board (Ford photo courtesy CCSD, Bustamante Adams photo courtesy of candidate) Policy, politics and progressive commentary. People are also reading…. If anyone thought Clark County School Board Trustee Danielle Ford would...
Competency hearing for suspect in Vegas homeless stabbings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man charged with knife attacks on four homeless people, including two who died, will have his mental competency reviewed. Court documents show 33-year-old Christopher Martell is scheduled for a mental competency hearing next month. Martell was arrested Sept. 21 following an attack...
Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4
Two veteran politicians Francis Allen-Palenske and Bob Beers, are seeking to replace term-limited Stavros Anthony in the Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 4. Anthony is term limited out of the council, and is now running as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. People are also reading…. Francis Allen-Palenske. Former...
Letter: The problem with Popular Vote
A few weeks ago a reader from Las Vegas wrote a letter to the editor in support of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Perhaps being from Las Vegas insulates the author from the serious flaws of the compact. Those of us who are residents of rural Nevada understand the frustration of having our state’s politics dominated by the interests of its most populous areas.
Chio winning money race against Bonaventure in LV Justice Court
Longtime Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure is seeking a fourth term in Justice Court Dept. 9. He captured 49.3% of the vote in the June three-way primary election. Danielle Piper Chio, a Clark County prosecutor, came in second with 31.1%. People are also reading…. Bonaventure, who...
School Board president faces challenge from community organizer in District D
Clark County School Board President Irene Cepeda (left) and Brenda Zamora are competing to represent District D. (Cepeda photo courtesy CCSD, Zamora photo courtesy the candidate) Policy, politics and progressive commentary. The Clark County School Board trustee once seen as the swing vote between two deeply divided factions faces her...
Former rural superintendent challenges incumbent in School Board District G
In Clark County School Board District G, incumbent Linda Cavazos seeks her second full term. Challenging her is Greg Wieman, a longtime educator and former rural superintendent. People are also reading…. In a crowded seven-person primary, Cavazos received 37.3% of votes — the best showing of the three School Board...
