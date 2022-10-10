Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Domestic Violence Shelter celebrates facility expansion
MANSFIELD — Kathy Ezawa grinned as she snipped the giant pair of scissors over the think red ribbon. The ends swooped down and out, fluttering in the wind like a tail of a kite. With that, the Domestic Violence Shelter celebrated an expansion of its facility Wednesday.
wksu.org
Canton Police Department launches community engagement effort in area with increased crime
The Canton Police Department has launched a community engagement effort in a one square mile area of the city that’s seen an increase in violent crime. The department is using a federal grant to address this issue. Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said 68% of violent crime in the...
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners, NECIC discuss proposed $12M community center project
MANSFIELD -- Paul Kemerling listened to repeated questions from Richland County commissioners on Tuesday regarding a proposed $12 million community center on the city's north side. The president of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative board then looked at the apple logo on the wall of the commissioners' meeting room...
richlandsource.com
Galion teacher and community member recognized at Ohio School Boards conference
GALION – The Galion City Schools Board of Education nominated Instrumental Music teacher Luke Warkall and community member and school volunteer Brian Treisch for awards at the Ohio School Board Association Central Region Fall Conference held Sept. 21. Warkfall was nominated for the Exemplary School Employee Award for his...
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
richlandsource.com
iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities
MANSFIELD – iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM) in partnership with Mechanics Bank, have once again launched a campaign to help our community’s homeless population. From Nov. 1 to 30, listeners in Mid-Ohio will be able to donate much needed items at...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
richlandsource.com
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
richlandsource.com
Ontario hosts 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Oct. 22
ONTARIO -- Mark your calendars for the City of Ontario’s 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail. The trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Marshall Park near the ball fields/dog park.
richlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluate at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
crawfordcountynow.com
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
richlandsource.com
Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan
ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30. Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
crawfordcountynow.com
Three arrested in 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion
MARION—On October 11, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
richlandsource.com
Haring Realty announces Madison grad Amos has joined its team of professionals
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Tyler Amos. A lifelong resident of Mansfield and graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, Amos earned an Associate Degree from The Ohio State University.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
richlandsource.com
Federal fugitive, Mansfield man with felonious assault charge wanted by authorities
MANSFIELD — A federal fugitive and a Mansfield man sought for felonious assault are among the list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
richlandsource.com
Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion
GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
