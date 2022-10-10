ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Domestic Violence Shelter celebrates facility expansion

MANSFIELD — Kathy Ezawa grinned as she snipped the giant pair of scissors over the think red ribbon. The ends swooped down and out, fluttering in the wind like a tail of a kite. With that, the Domestic Violence Shelter celebrated an expansion of its facility Wednesday.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion teacher and community member recognized at Ohio School Boards conference

GALION – The Galion City Schools Board of Education nominated Instrumental Music teacher Luke Warkall and community member and school volunteer Brian Treisch for awards at the Ohio School Board Association Central Region Fall Conference held Sept. 21. Warkfall was nominated for the Exemplary School Employee Award for his...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event

ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws

BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan

ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30. Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
ONTARIO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three arrested in 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion

MARION—On October 11, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion

GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
GALION, OH

