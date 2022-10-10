ALC students volunteer at food shelf

A stigma surrounds the students of the Faribault Area Learning Center. But the students aren’t a monolith, said the ALC’s Chemical Health Specialist Mallory Fuchs.

“There are different qualifiers that you would have to have to be at our school,” said Fuchs. “(The students) might be behind on credits, and we know that COVID has been a big impact for a lot of our students. We have students who are in recovery that come to our school … (The school) is just a different setting for learning. So, we’re realizing that actually most students need that flexibility.”

Similarly, there can be a stigma surrounding food shelves, which the Faribault Community Action Center hopes to break , according to a former manager of the CAC.

“It’s really breaking down the stigma of coming to a food shelf,” Cheryl Wendt said. “You look in there — it looks like a grocery store and it’s all about choice.”

As of last week, the ALC and CAC have joined forces to shatter their stigmas together.

Every Monday, the students of the ALC are volunteering at the food shelf, asking for nothing in return.

“Honestly, I just enjoy helping,” said 17-year-old ALC student Myrka Mendoza. “If I’m done with my homework, I might as well… Coming in here, it’s doing the least, you know? Just taking time out of your day to come help.”

Classmate Karah Decoux, also 17, mirrored Mendoza’s sentiment.

“I think it’s important to just do whatever you can to help others,” Decoux said. “Plus, I wanted to come see what it’s like here. I’ve never been here so it’s been interesting.”

One of the things that sets the CAC apart is its grocery-store-like design. This came as a surprise to Mendoza.

“I’ve been to one before and it was not like this,” she said. “This is like a grocery store. It’s like you’re actually shopping.”

Johanna Rocha , a 16-year-old ALC student, said she knows that the food shelf’s customers need help, which is why she signed up.

“(Volunteering) helps fill a need for other people,” Rocha said. “People who don’t have a lot come here, so this is just a way for us to help those people in need.”

The CAC has been helping the ALC by providing weekend meals to students in need.

“We decided, since they work with us, that we wanted to give back,” Fuchs said. “Then, our students also wanted to give back to the resources that help them and the community. I know (the CAC) said they needed help with volunteers, so here we are.”

The students receive no extra credit or other external benefits for volunteering. Instead, they’re volunteering simply because they have the time and are able.

Liz Rodriguez, the site coordinator for the CAC, said they’ve never had a group this large helping out. She also said it’s rare that young people volunteer at the food shelf.

“I think it’s great that we are getting young people here to help,” Rodriguez said. “They seem to enjoy it a lot, and it’s obviously a big help for us. They’ve been doing this for a couple of weeks now and they keep coming back. It keeps them busy and it gives them a purpose.”

Rodriguez also said the stigmatization surrounding ALC students is unfair, especially considering the work they have been doing.

“I feel like we have to start thinking different,” she said. “We can not always think that, ‘Okay, just because they go to this school, that means that’s how they are.’ That doesn’t define (them). I feel like everyone has their own troubles in life … We just shouldn’t think like that. At least they’re making an effort to keep going.”