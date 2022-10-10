ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

ALC students volunteer at food shelf

By By COLTON KEMP
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32docK_0iTVpGve00

A stigma surrounds the students of the Faribault Area Learning Center. But the students aren’t a monolith, said the ALC’s Chemical Health Specialist Mallory Fuchs.

“There are different qualifiers that you would have to have to be at our school,” said Fuchs. “(The students) might be behind on credits, and we know that COVID has been a big impact for a lot of our students. We have students who are in recovery that come to our school … (The school) is just a different setting for learning. So, we’re realizing that actually most students need that flexibility.”

Similarly, there can be a stigma surrounding food shelves, which the Faribault Community Action Center hopes to break , according to a former manager of the CAC.

“It’s really breaking down the stigma of coming to a food shelf,” Cheryl Wendt said. “You look in there — it looks like a grocery store and it’s all about choice.”

As of last week, the ALC and CAC have joined forces to shatter their stigmas together.

Every Monday, the students of the ALC are volunteering at the food shelf, asking for nothing in return.

“Honestly, I just enjoy helping,” said 17-year-old ALC student Myrka Mendoza. “If I’m done with my homework, I might as well… Coming in here, it’s doing the least, you know? Just taking time out of your day to come help.”

Classmate Karah Decoux, also 17, mirrored Mendoza’s sentiment.

“I think it’s important to just do whatever you can to help others,” Decoux said. “Plus, I wanted to come see what it’s like here. I’ve never been here so it’s been interesting.”

One of the things that sets the CAC apart is its grocery-store-like design. This came as a surprise to Mendoza.

“I’ve been to one before and it was not like this,” she said. “This is like a grocery store. It’s like you’re actually shopping.”

Johanna Rocha , a 16-year-old ALC student, said she knows that the food shelf’s customers need help, which is why she signed up.

“(Volunteering) helps fill a need for other people,” Rocha said. “People who don’t have a lot come here, so this is just a way for us to help those people in need.”

The CAC has been helping the ALC by providing weekend meals to students in need.

“We decided, since they work with us, that we wanted to give back,” Fuchs said. “Then, our students also wanted to give back to the resources that help them and the community. I know (the CAC) said they needed help with volunteers, so here we are.”

The students receive no extra credit or other external benefits for volunteering. Instead, they’re volunteering simply because they have the time and are able.

Liz Rodriguez, the site coordinator for the CAC, said they’ve never had a group this large helping out. She also said it’s rare that young people volunteer at the food shelf.

“I think it’s great that we are getting young people here to help,” Rodriguez said. “They seem to enjoy it a lot, and it’s obviously a big help for us. They’ve been doing this for a couple of weeks now and they keep coming back. It keeps them busy and it gives them a purpose.”

Rodriguez also said the stigmatization surrounding ALC students is unfair, especially considering the work they have been doing.

“I feel like we have to start thinking different,” she said. “We can not always think that, ‘Okay, just because they go to this school, that means that’s how they are.’ That doesn’t define (them). I feel like everyone has their own troubles in life … We just shouldn’t think like that. At least they’re making an effort to keep going.”

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Education
Faribault, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Alc#Volunteers#Charity#Chemical Health#Cac
Sasquatch 107.7

Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-11-22 - clipped version

A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle. Drought creates headaches for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center. According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital. “When I came back to...
LE CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
steeledodgenews.com

Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down

After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
HOPE, MN
hot967.fm

Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal

A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
FAIRMONT, MN
myalbertlea.com

Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson

Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson triumphed over Alzheimer’s on 10/9/2022 at Thorne Crest Memory Care unit and is no longer confined by the disease’s symptoms and her spirt is now free. Private services will be held and interment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.
ALBERT LEA, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN

As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
HASTINGS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
951
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy