Los Angeles councilmen caught making racist remarks on tape resist resignation calls
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls for them to resign after a recording surfaced of them making crude and racist remarks in a secret meeting over redistricting tactics. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon have issued no statements since...
Los Angeles leader caught making racist remarks steps down from Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
LA City Council faces uncertainty after racist remarks leaked
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here?. Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts.
Outrage erupts at Los Angeles City Council meeting over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts.
California attorney general to investigate LA redistricting after councilmembers’ racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign after a recording surfaced of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.
WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure in Los Angeles
President Joe Biden is expected to speak about infrastructure in Los Angeles as recordings of racist remarks by Los Angeles city council members have sparked protests. The event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden arrived in the Los Angeles...
WATCH: White House calls for LA councilmembers to resign after racist remarks
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the resignation of Los Angeles’ city council president after an audio recording was leaked of council members using racist language to describe their colleagues. Watch the briefing in the player above. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
