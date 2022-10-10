ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

LA City Council faces uncertainty after racist remarks leaked

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here?. Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PBS NewsHour

Outrage erupts at Los Angeles City Council meeting over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Mike Bonin
Person
Karen Bass
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy