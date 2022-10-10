ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital World delays vote over Donald Trump’s Truth Social again

By Reuters
 3 days ago

The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension.

At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World Acquisition needed to agree to the extension. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) opted to push back the deadline to try to find more votes.

Digital World, which had already pushed back the deadline for its shareholders to vote on the 12-month extension several times over the past month , fell short of that threshold on Monday.

At stake is an over $1 billion private investment in public equity financing that Trump Media & Technology Group stands to receive from Digital World, which inked a go-public deal with the social media company in October 2021.

Digital World last month said it had received termination notices from PIPE investors who were pulling out about $139 million of the total financing commitment .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIYzI_0iTVp4QB00
AP

The transaction with TMTG has been on hold amid civil and criminal investigations into the circumstances around the deal. Digital World has not yet received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal.

Digital World is set to liquidate on Dec. 8, after managing to extend its life by three months in September.

Reuters reported last month that executives behind Digital World had failed to pay Saratoga Proxy Consulting, their proxy solicitors, for its work rallying shareholders for the vote.

Related
The Guardian

The January 6 panel makes it clear: American democracy needs accountability

Thursday’s House select committee was one like no other. Shortly after 1pm, Liz Cheney, the daughter of a vice-president and Republican grandees, warned that the US, as a constitutional republic, was in danger. Two-and-a-half hours later, seven Democrats and two Republicans unanimously voted to subpoena Donald Trump. In all likelihood, he will never appear. Regardless, history had again been made.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng’s resignation letter to Liz Truss in full

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor by Liz Truss following a disastrous budget. The MP, a longstanding political ally of the prime minister, has sent her a letter to confirm his resignation.The text below is Mr Kwarteng’s resignation letter in full:Dear Prime MinisterYou have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.As I have said...
POLITICS
Reuters

Zelenskiy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Truss fires finance minister as economic plan in tatters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday dismissed her finance minister, forcing Kwasi Kwarteng to carry the can for turmoil sparked by her right-wing economic platform as restive Conservatives plotted her own demise. A new YouGov poll for The Times newspaper said 43 percent of Conservative voters want a new prime minister in Downing Street.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as chancellor ahead of press conference

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor just 38 days after he was appointed to the role.It follows weeks of turbulance in the markets over the impact of Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances, sending the pound into freefall.Mr Kwarteng was forced to cut short his visit to Washington for crisis talks over the mini-Budget – leaving behind a meeting of international finance ministers.On Thursday, Mr Kwarteng assured reporters that he was “100 per cent” going to be continuing in the job. It comes as camera crews are poised outside 10 Downing Street where the...
U.K.
