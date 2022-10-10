Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
Stimulus Check Update: $400 Direct Payment To Automatically Hit Your Account Within Four Days; Who Is Eligible
According to New Mexico Human Services Department, numerous low-income New Mexicans are qualified for stimulus checks of at least $400. The time to submit a claim for the New Mexico stimulus check is approaching quickly, though. The deadline for low-income residents who qualify to apply for the relief checks is October 7.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month
You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 direct payments scheduled to drop as 33 states boost benefits – see when
MILLIONS of SSI recipients will receive their monthly $841 payment in just a few weeks. Unless the first of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, SSI payments are typically sent out on that day. On November 1, the subsequent payment will be made. The maximum monthly payment is...
