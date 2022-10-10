ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’The Midnight Club’s Ruth Codd Is an Absolute Tour de Force

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago

The Midnight Club is one of those shows where so much is going on, it’s hard to pick a favorite part. One minute, you’re watching a story about a VHS player that has the impossible power to record the future. The next, you’re hours deep in a mystery about a wellness cult. But even during this young adult thriller’s lowest moments, there’s one budding star who shines brighter than the rest: Ruth Codd .

It’s impressive that Codd is the clear breakout of this series because The Midnight Club is her first major role as an actor. Prior to appearing on Netflix, Codd was best known for her now-deleted TikTok . An amputee herself, she used her platform to bring awareness to the amputee community (she’s sill on Instagram ). Yet it’s hard to remember that she’s a newcomer when she’s acting circles around her peers, some of which are well-known stars.

The character of Anya would be difficult for anyone to play. From Episode 1, Anya is a young woman defined by complexity. She’s bitingly sarcastic, but even when she’s at her cruelest, she still manages to be funny. She has thorns. Even before Anya tells her ballerina story in Episode 2, it’s clear that Anya’s personality has been constructed upon layers of disappointment and self-hatred. She’s practical to the point of being callous, a personality trait that often puts her at odds with the constantly hopeful Ilonka (Iman Benson). And yet, in the tradition of young adult dramas, even though she may be one of the meanest members of this group, she is also one of the most loyal. Typically in ensemble thrillers, one person acts as the comedy relief while another becomes the emotional center. As Anya, Codd had to do both.

Even though this role required Codd to perform in a dozen conflicting ways all at once, she makes it look effortless. Codd’s performance is so strong that it almost single-handedly makes this group of teenagers feel united. Without Anya, the disagreements between Brightcliffe Home’s patients often feel clunky and sluggish. It seems possible that these feuds could end in permanent damage. But with her sharp tongue and knowing looks, Codd’s Anya elevates this entire dynamic, transforming the petty needling into something that feels more akin to fighting you’d find in a family.

A good ensemble show needs each of its characters to work. But through her sincerity and blazing performance, Codd transforms Anya into something more than another necessary tool. Instead, Anya’s story becomes so crucial, it’s the one that matters most. Hollywood, pay attention to this newcomer. In the meantime, we’ll be patiently waiting for The Fall of the House of Usher.

