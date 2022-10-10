ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 10

By Lookout Staff
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxsGF_0iTVoH8O00
Stacks of ballots waiting to be counted at the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout readers:

Above all, at Lookout we believe in the power of informed local democracy. This election season, we are making our election content free to all, and you can thank our growing list of members and local business partners for enabling us to do that. If you are not a member, become one today and please share this coverage with friends and associates.

Every Monday we'll send you the Election 2022 updates from the week before including the top headlines, things to note for the week ahead, and upcoming event details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HLaN_0iTVoH8O00

ICYMI: On the Campaign Trail



On the Campaign Trail here here here

HAPPENING THIS WEEK: First Election Forum on Thursday



RSVP here

* * *

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3Flp_0iTVoH8O00

That's all for now. We'll see you next week.

See something we missed? Email us at elections@lookoutlocal.com .

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Cutting through the 'style differences': Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings in a battle for what defines progressive

In many ways, the battle between Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Justin Cummings for 3rd District county supervisor is helping define the modern makeup of Santa Cruz's progressiveness, and whom the voters choose will ultimately help shape the story of its future. Homelessness, affordability, public safety and more are issues that drive their campaigns — but it's also their style and pace that differentiates them.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: Gilroy city clerk received petition documents for recall of Councilmember Armendariz

Today, October 12, 2022, at 4:37 PM, the City received a petition for the recall of Council Member Rebeca Armendariz. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Election Official, in accordance with Election Code, will conduct a prima facie count to determine if the petition has the minimum required number of signatures for filing. The minimum number of signatures needed for filing a petition for the City of Gilroy is 6,217.
GILROY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Joy and Fred: A mayor's race in high contrast

The immediately apparent differences between career politician Fred Keeley and political newcomer Joy Schendledecker deepen as they begin to talk about their platforms in the campaign for Santa Cruz mayor. Keeley, with nearly three decades of public office experience behind him, takes a more traditional approach to addressing the city's most pressing needs. Schendledecker, an artist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America who came to Santa Cruz in 2015, speaks of the necessity of paradigm shifts she thinks the city needs.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Elections
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz's Catamaran Literary Reader reaches 10-year landmark

The quarterly publication that's a balance of fine literature and fine art, text and imagery, is the brainchild of Catherine Segurson, who stands atop of pyramid of editors, donors and contributors. "In a way, 10 years feels like a long time," she says of Catamaran. "But it also feels like we're just now hitting our stride."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Lookout Local Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz

A lot of disagreement: Measure O galvanizes competing visions of downtown Santa Cruz

Lot 4 could become one of the most significant downtown Santa Cruz construction projects since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, with a new main branch public library, 120 units of affordable housing and a three-level parking garage. But if Measure O proponents win at the polls, the current library will be renovated and plans will begin for a new parklike space. No matter which way the vote falls, it's nearly certain that downtown Santa Cruz will get a new library and that the farmers market will continue to operate. The big questions are when and where.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Compliance Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Legal Services Director at...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy