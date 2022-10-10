Whatcom resident reportedly shot in foot Sunday by woman demanding her items back

A Whatcom County resident was reportedly shot in the foot Sunday evening by a woman who claimed he or she had stolen items.

The Ferndale Police Department booked Bailey Michelle Cargile, 31, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Oct. 10, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, a resident called 911 and reported being shot, according to information emailed to The Bellingham Herald by city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney.

The victim reported to police that he or she was working on a car in the 6800 block of Portal Way when a woman, later identified as Cargile, approached and confronted the victim for stealing items, Sweeney reported. The victim reported they did not previously know Cargile.

The victim reported denying the accusations, prompting Cargile to pull out a black handgun and demand the items be returned, according to Sweeney.

The victim reported Cargile then fired a shot, which ricocheted up from the ground and into the bottom of the victim’s foot, Sweeney reported, adding the victim then left the scene and called 911.

The victim and other witnesses described and identified Cargile as the woman who had fired the shot, according to Sweeney, and officers located her in the 2400 block of Grandview Road.

Cargile told police that she had been at the Portal Way address, but denied firing a gun, Sweeney reported. She also told officers that she had picked up bullets from the ground.