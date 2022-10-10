ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom resident reportedly shot in foot Sunday by woman demanding her items back

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

A Whatcom County resident was reportedly shot in the foot Sunday evening by a woman who claimed he or she had stolen items.

The Ferndale Police Department booked Bailey Michelle Cargile, 31, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Oct. 10, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, a resident called 911 and reported being shot, according to information emailed to The Bellingham Herald by city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney.

The victim reported to police that he or she was working on a car in the 6800 block of Portal Way when a woman, later identified as Cargile, approached and confronted the victim for stealing items, Sweeney reported. The victim reported they did not previously know Cargile.

The victim reported denying the accusations, prompting Cargile to pull out a black handgun and demand the items be returned, according to Sweeney.

The victim reported Cargile then fired a shot, which ricocheted up from the ground and into the bottom of the victim’s foot, Sweeney reported, adding the victim then left the scene and called 911.

The victim and other witnesses described and identified Cargile as the woman who had fired the shot, according to Sweeney, and officers located her in the 2400 block of Grandview Road.

Cargile told police that she had been at the Portal Way address, but denied firing a gun, Sweeney reported. She also told officers that she had picked up bullets from the ground.

whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Police arrest woman for assault after shooting incident

FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police responded to a report of a person with a shooting injury on Sunday, October 9th, about 7pm, in the 6800 block of Portal Way. According to a statement from Ferndale Police, the victim reported they were working on a vehicle at a residence when they were confronted by Bailey Michelle Cargile, age 31, who accused the victim of stealing items. “The victim stated that when they denied the accusations, Cargile pulled out a black handgun and demanded items.”
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Police seize arsenal from Texas man barricaded in Ferndale motel

FERNDALE, Wash. – Police recovered a sizable arsenal from the man who barricaded himself in a Ferndale motel room earlier this week. A Ferndale officer reported that 47-year-old Kenneth Velen of Texas pointed an AR-style rifle at him during a traffic stop early Tuesday, then barricaded himself in a room at the Super 8 Motel.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat

SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
