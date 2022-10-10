NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Department is attempting to track down a pair of missing juveniles. Samya Fladger and and Taniah Grant were last seen on Thursday in the Wescott area, according to NCPD. Police are unsure of their current directions of travel, but believe Grant may be trying to return to Richland County.

