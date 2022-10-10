Read full article on original website
Unexpected element found in atmosphere of hot exoplanets where liquid iron and gems rain down
CNN — Astronomers have spotted an unexpected chemical element high within the atmosphere of two sizzling exoplanets where liquid iron and gems rain down from the skies. The two exoplanets, which orbit separate stars beyond our solar system, are ultrahot gas giants called WASP-76b and WASP-121b. Astronomers used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope to detect barium at high altitudes in the atmosphere of each exoplanet.
Mummified dinosaur's skin was gnashed by ancient crocs
CNN — The skin of a 67-million-year-old dinosaur has revealed bites and gashes from an ancient crocodile, and how its flesh was ripped apart may explain why it became mummified. Skin decays much more easily than bone so it's extremely rare to find fossilized dinosaur skin. New research on...
Brain cells in a dish played video game Pong, scientists say
CNN — The video game Pong is such a simple concept, anyone can play -- even a dish of brain cells, according to scientists. Researchers connected the neurons -- the cells responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world and for sending motor commands to muscles -- of humans and mice to a computer, where neurons were made aware if their paddle was making contact with the ball.
