Read full article on original website
Related
mynwapaper.com
Carol Annette Tittle
Carol Annette Tittle, 85, of Lynn, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Hendrix Health Care. She was a member of Gardendale First Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Tim Bryant, Tanner Ivey, Brad Heck, Colt Heck, Michael Bass, Chris Tittle and Chance Tittle. Ms. Tittle is survived by her children,...
mynwapaper.com
Brannon wins six agricultural professional awards
WINSTON COUNTY - This year, Zach Brannon, Winston County Extension Coordinator, has been honored by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA), the Alabama Association of County Agricultural Agents and Specialists (AACAAS) and the Alabama Farmers Federation. NACAA presented Brannon with a 2022 Achievement Award. These awards “recognize excellence...
mynwapaper.com
Marselle Weaver
Marselle Weaver, 83, of Haleyville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was the retired owner of C & W Manufacturer, a member of South Haleyville Church of God and was a volunteer fireman for 45 years with Haleyville Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn L. Weaver;...
mynwapaper.com
Natural Bridge Town Council member passes away
NATURAL BRIDGE - Despite suffering from health issues, Gene Lynn provided dedication in every service he rendered, whether it was as a Natural Bridge Town Council member, community supporter, during his military service or as a veteran. Lynn, 78, of Natural Bridge, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, at his residence....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynwapaper.com
Alabama Scenic River Trail wants to expand to Winston County
However, several hurdles must first be overcome before such a project can become a reality, the commission informed Fred Couch, founder/manager of the Alabama Scenic River Trail. Couch presented figures to commissioners at a recent commission meeting, showing that millions of dollars can be generated in tourism for whitewater river...
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Hearing for Final Settlement
Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by Carolyn Baker, Petitioner, and that the 28th day November, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. has been set for hearing on same at the Winston County Annex Building in Double Springs, Alabama. Please be advised that anyone intending to contest this Petition for Final Settlement, must respond with in thirty (30) days hereof with counsel to said Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court.
mynwapaper.com
Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Haleyville until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud at Haleyville City Hall located at 911 21st Street, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, for the 2022 Fall Paving Project, City of Haleyville, Alabama.
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Toni Hollinghurst A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, its successors and assigns dated May 23, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on May 25, 2017, in Book 618, Page 201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Truist Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 645, Page 884 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynwapaper.com
Tenth annual Double Springs Public Safety Gun Show Oct. 29-30
The show will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Double Springs Municipal Building, located at 23415 Highway 195 in Double Springs. Autumn also means hunting season, a key time, when the public seeks hunting...
mynwapaper.com
Addison Ladies Club's fourth annual Holiday Market Nov. 4-5
ADDISON - The Addison Ladies Club will host its fourth annual holiday market Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at Addison Church of God, located on Highway 278. The market will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Comments / 0