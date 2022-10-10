ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

UPD charge suspect in Grand Larceny Investigation, one at large

By Thad Randazzo
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07C1m6_0iTVnHAb00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June.

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to investigate a larceny. When they arrived, they learned that two individuals allegedly entered the store, filled a cart with an assortment of power tools, and then left without paying for them. The alleged value of stolen merchandise totaled close to $1,300.00.

Due to the high value, the investigation was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. After a lengthy investigation, two suspects were identified, and one arrest has now been made.

On October 7th, 58-year-old Kurt Dinardo of Marcy was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony).

Police say that a warrant has been issued for the second suspect and that his identity will be released upon his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Utica, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
North Utica, IL
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Upd#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Star 93.9

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years

New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy