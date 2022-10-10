UPD charge suspect in Grand Larceny Investigation, one at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June.UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to investigate a larceny. When they arrived, they learned that two individuals allegedly entered the store, filled a cart with an assortment of power tools, and then left without paying for them. The alleged value of stolen merchandise totaled close to $1,300.00.
Due to the high value, the investigation was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. After a lengthy investigation, two suspects were identified, and one arrest has now been made.
On October 7th, 58-year-old Kurt Dinardo of Marcy was arrested and charged with the following:
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony).
Police say that a warrant has been issued for the second suspect and that his identity will be released upon his arrest.
