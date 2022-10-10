Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by Carolyn Baker, Petitioner, and that the 28th day November, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. has been set for hearing on same at the Winston County Annex Building in Double Springs, Alabama. Please be advised that anyone intending to contest this Petition for Final Settlement, must respond with in thirty (30) days hereof with counsel to said Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO