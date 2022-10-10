Read full article on original website
Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
Nevada law enforcement to be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to charitable donation
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Law enforcement and first repsonders across Nevada will soon be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to a $6.9 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The three-year project aims to put an AED in every law enforcement vehicle across the...
Pumpkin spice and everything nice: 2022 Halloween, fall activities in northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The holiday season has officially arrived, and first in line is Halloween. 'Tis the season to take out your pumpkins, fall and Halloween decorations, candies, costumes and maybe a side of pumpkin spice latte as you plan for fun holiday festivities around town. Kick off your festivities with fun, spooky activities! From pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses, there are many events to look forward to in the silver state during this season.
Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
Latest report shows Reno apartment rents starting to dip
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed over the last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged...
DMV offering walk-in voter registration from new Nevada residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are a new Nevada resident, you can transfer your out-of-state drivers license and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV offices in Reno and Carson city will now serve new residents...
Gov. Sisolak, State of Nevada launch website related to abortion access
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The State of Nevada launched a new website related to abortion access in the state on Oct. 11. "As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reproductive health care without fear or shame,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “We will not abandon the right to an abortion, and we will protect those in need of care. This website is one more step forward in this work.”
115 animals seized during massive neglect investigation in northern California
ADIN, Calif. (KRNV) — 115 animals were seized from a property in northern California during a recent animal neglect investigation. The Lassen County Sheriff's Office responded to a property of Highway 299 in Adin, California on the report of a dog bite on Oct. 2. While investigating the dog bite, a deputy noticed several animals on the property lacking proper care and dead animals in various stages of decomposition.
Suspicious device found in Reno Sam's Club parking lot rendered safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious device found in the Sam's Club parking lot in Reno caused the area to close for a few hours on Wednesday evening. The device was found in the parking lot of the Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane on Oct. 12. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department, the FBI, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
Massive sewer project to impact traffic on Stead Blvd. into next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major sewer project is expected to impact traffic on a portion of Stead Blvd. into the spring. Traffic on Stead Blvd. between Lear Blvd. and N. Virginia St. will be impacted starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through spring 2023, according to the city of Reno. Traffic on Stead Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with potential delays due to construction.
Adam Laxalt's relatives endorse Catherine Cortez Masto in heated Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fourteen of Adam Laxalt's relatives have endorsed his challenger Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for one of Nevada's US Senate seats. According to the letter, his relatives wrote, "We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family. For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate."
Stateline man killed in motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A Stateline man is dead after a single motorcycle crash late Monday night near South Lake Tahoe. The California Highway Patrol responded to the area of eastbound State Route 4 west of Upper Cascade Creek on the report of a single motorcycle crash just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Authorities asking for help in identifying Reno residential burglary suspects
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two burglary suspects back in July 2022. According to authorities, on an early morning in July, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to the 10000...
Crews knock down apartment fire off El Ranch Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Sparks apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 1855 El Rancho Drive just before noon on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire broke...
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
Suspect still on the loose after Reno man shot to death along river path near downtown
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the man shot to death along the river path near downtown Reno early Sunday morning. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Museum Drive just after midnight on Oct. 9 on the report of shots fired.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girl
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A girl has been reported missing after not returning home from school on Thursday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). LCSO says Precious Ayanna Rodriguez was seen leaving for school in the Fernley area on October 13 and has not returned home since:
Kiely Rodni's death ruled accidental drowning, no foul play suspected, police say
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Police have determined the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was accidental. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy ruled her death the result of a drowning and there was no information to suspect foul play. The teen went missing after attending a large party...
