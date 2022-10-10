“I love Natchitoches!” is a familiar saying to many Natchitoches residents. Former Mayor Joe Sampite’ would travel with the now iconic “I Heart Natchitoches” stickers and place one on just about any flat surface he came into contact with. Though we haven’t used stickers as a symbolic gesture, I can firmly say that both my administration and this City Council truly love Natchitoches.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO