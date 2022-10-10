Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Lawman of the Year
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to congratulate Jaydan Perkins for being the Kiwanis Lawman of the Year. From left are Asst. Chief, Harman Winters, Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr., Perkins, Chief Nikeo Collins and Capt. Susan Johnson.
Natchitoches Times
Ceremony honors Rhonda Gauthier as a Louisiana Tradition Bearer
Mestiza cultural authority Rhonda Gauthier was named a Louisiana Tradition Bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and honored at a ceremony at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. Serving as a Folklife Ambassador for the Louisiana Folklife Commission, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, professor of English and director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University, spoke with Gauthier about her lifetime of experience studying and preserving Louisiana’s traditional folklife.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Jazz Orchestra to perform Oct. 17
The Northwestern State University Jazz Orchestra will present a concert on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez will conduct the orchestra. Ted Scott is the graduate assistant conductor.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor Williams pens letter to constituents, details need for water infrastructure upgrades
“I love Natchitoches!” is a familiar saying to many Natchitoches residents. Former Mayor Joe Sampite’ would travel with the now iconic “I Heart Natchitoches” stickers and place one on just about any flat surface he came into contact with. Though we haven’t used stickers as a symbolic gesture, I can firmly say that both my administration and this City Council truly love Natchitoches.
KPLC TV
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
klax-tv.com
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
Natchitoches Times
Boys and Girls Club showcases impact with ribbon cutting, tour
The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana (BGCA) hosted a ribbon cutting event Wednesday, Oct. 5 to showcase the impact of the Natchitoches Club. The event provided opportunities for community members to meet Natchitoches Boys and Girls Club staff and tour the facilities where students learn, study and play. “Our...
ktalnews.com
Sam Burns and Valspar reveal Be Bright mural in Ruston
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Tuesday night, Sam Burns along with Valspar teamed up to unveil the newest mural as part of the company’s “Be Bright” community initiative. The former Calvary Cavalier’s mural was painted by former Southwood High School student and Louisiana Tech alum KaDavien Baylor. The two are thrilled to be a part of a special project which makes Ruston a better place.
Natchitoches Times
Permanence is found in print
Local leaders rely on coverage by the Natchitoches Times to stay aware of the needs of their community. As the journal of record for the parish, The Natchitoches Times records government meetings and actions to a degree of accuracy unrivaled by other forms of coverage. State Sen. Louie Bernard represents...
Natchitoches Times
National Night Out
Neighborhoods across Natchitoches celebrated National Night Out (NNO) Oct 4. with food, entertainment and opportunities to meet their public servants. NNO is a yearly event that strengthens the bonds between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Neighborhood residents Greg Sarpy and Brenda Sarpy spearheaded their neighborhood’s block party as part of a community led National Night Out celebration. From left: Collins Coutee, Catherine Coutee, Greg Sarpy, Brenda Sarpy, Sandra Brew, Dorothy Simmons, Vanessa Monroe, Jennifer Rachal, Jaiden Howard, Helen Obioha and Betty Sawyer-Smith.
Natchitoches Times
NCHS drill team earns Overall title and division awards
The Natchitoches Central High School (NCHS) Junior ROTC Chiefs Battalion travelled to North Caddo High School in Vivian Sept. 24 to compete in the Titan Challenge drill competition. The Chiefs Battalion succeeded in securing the overall title along with multiple event and division awards. Overall. 1st. Armed Color Guard 1st.
ktalnews.com
Parents furious after Mansfield Elementary teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A kindergarten teacher at Mansfield Elementary School used a Vanderbilt Assessment Scale to screen the students. It indicated that all 12 of her students have ADHD. While this screening form is...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
kalb.com
Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building behind Cenla Professional Counseling on Jackson Street in Alexandria on the evening of Oct. 10. The Alexandria Fire Department said no one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.
KTBS
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies from apparent suicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A parish inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center has died from injuries sustained when he hung himself in his cell over the weekend, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The inmate is identified as Timothy J. Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield. Corrections Maj. Roger Henson said...
Natchitoches Times
City permits include El Nopal renovation into new Hair Bar
Two commercial building permits top the list of City applications according to the September report issued by Planning and Zoning Director Shontrell Roque. The Natchitoches Elderly Apartment complex at 1120 Washington is being renovated by South Texas Restoration Inc. The valuation of the permit is $725,000. 1819 Endeavors LLC and...
westcentralsbest.com
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Natchitoches Times
Office of Community Services provided utility assistance to 15 households in August
In her report to the Parish Council at its Sept 19 meeting, Office of Community Services Executive Director Sharon Harris said that 2022 Crisis Utility Assistance went to 15 households/families for a total of $4,108 during August. The 2022 Cooling Utility Assistance went to 76 households/families totaling $40,300. There were...
kalb.com
RPSO seeks help in finding missing teen
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile, Lillian F. Peevy. Lillian is described as a 17-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes, has braces on her teeth, is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
