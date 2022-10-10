ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MO

Truck crash in Wright County kills 1

By John Paul Schmidt
 3 days ago

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10.

Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash involving the truck.

According to a crash report, Sarah was driving the truck when it traveled off of the left side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road. Christopher, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:13 a.m. Sarah was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

