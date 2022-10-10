Read full article on original website
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Selectmen updated on harbor’s season, roadwork
Boothbay Harbor Harbormaster Rob Leavitt gave selectmen a season recap of the harbor’s marine activities Oct. 11. As a self-professed “rookie harbormaster,” Leavitt said he felt the season was a success for his first outing in the job. Customer satisfaction was high and complaints and incidents were...
Local FDs visit Boothbay Region Elementary School
Boothbay Region Elementary School pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades one and two welcomed special guests Oct. 11. The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor fire departments made their annual visit promoting fire safety. For Boothbay Chief Dick Spofford, it was another opportunity to introduce firefighters to young elementary school students. “For me, this makes over 20 times I’ve been here for fire safety,” he said. “This introduces young students to firemen so they won’t be afraid. When they are fully equipped with a mask and a tank, they can be scary. We want to teach them that firemen are there to help them, not be afraid,” he said.
Boothbay Harbor Halloween Parade returns!
Monday, Oct. 31, the annual Halloween Parade will “reboot” featuring a pre-parade haunted library! Beginning at 3 p.m., come to Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library for warm apple cider (courtesy of the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce), lawn games, and a walk through the haunted library. The parade...
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Final First Friday a laid-back event
The First Friday Art Tours of the 2022 season ended Oct. 7. Traditionally the most low-key First Friday of any year, it nonetheless was an opportunity to take in some great art, conversation, and delightful refreshment!. Karen Swatsberg said this was Gold/Smith Gallery’s 48th year! How is that even possible,...
