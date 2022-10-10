Read full article on original website
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
Trump followers blame "activists" for low attendance at DC rally
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump wait for a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's "Save America Rally" around the United States where several current Republican candidates or politicians have been announced to speak at the event. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections. A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer...
A very good number for Republicans in new CNN poll
It's right to think of the coming midterms as a national election. After all, voters in all 50 states will be casting ballots. All 435 House seats will be on the ballot.
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Nearly 40 percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if GOP doesn’t win Congress: poll
Thirty-nine percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if the GOP doesn’t win control of Congress in the November midterm elections, while 26 percent of Democrats will say the same if their party doesn’t win, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. The poll documents the widening divide between...
Many voters from both parties say election fraud could cause midterm losses, poll says
A sizable percentage of American adults think election fraud could handicap their preferred party in the upcoming midterm elections, despite exhaustive searches turning up little evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. Thirty-nine percent of Republicans and 25% of Democrats believe election fraud would likely be the reason their party...
americanmilitarynews.com
Congress plans to update 1887 Electoral Count Act but not until after the midterm elections
Election legislation aimed at preventing another Jan. 6 insurrection attempt will have to wait until after this year’s midterm elections on Nov. 8 — but will get passed, House Democratic Conference Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries pledged Thursday. “It’s the highest of priorities,” Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters. “We’ve seen...
Poll: Latinos overwhelmingly oppose abortion bans
More than two-thirds of Hispanics say they would not vote for a candidate who supports a nationwide ban on abortions, according to a new poll released Tuesday. The new poll shows strong support for abortion rights among Hispanics in the wake of the June Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which sent the…
iheart.com
Midweek Midterm Election Update – October 12th, 2022
Bottom Line: Since the advent of the current two-party system (40 midterm elections) we've averaged the President's party losing 4 Senate seats and 30 seats in the House in midterm election cycles. If that were to happen this cycle, Republicans would retake control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans need only flip one Senate seat and 5 seats in the House to gain complete control of Congress entering next year. History is solidly on the side of Republicans reclaiming control of at least the House going into this cycle.
Democrats' mainstream path versus MAGA Republicans' extremism
This November, Americans have a choice between mainstream and MAGA. The difference between Democrats and Republicans couldn't be more clear.
