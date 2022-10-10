ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts

Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations

The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)

Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival

The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
NAZARETH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Frenchtown to hold meetings to discuss impact of cannabis businesses

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Residents of Frenchtown, a New Jersey borough by the Delaware River, will gather soon to talk about marijuana. New Jersey residents voted in 2020 to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Frenchtown supported that move, with 76.5% of borough voters in favor, according to the Frenchtown website.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Centurion

The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County

Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem

While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

