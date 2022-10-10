The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO