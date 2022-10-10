Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
WFMZ-TV Online
Block of blighted buildings coming down to make way for senior housing in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - An entire city block of blighted buildings is coming down in Shenandoah to make way for affordable, senior housing. The 100 block of North Bower Street will no longer be an eyesore. "This community once had more than 30,000 people and so when people left, unfortunately the...
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
sauconsource.com
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations
The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)
Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
WFMZ-TV Online
Frenchtown to hold meetings to discuss impact of cannabis businesses
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Residents of Frenchtown, a New Jersey borough by the Delaware River, will gather soon to talk about marijuana. New Jersey residents voted in 2020 to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Frenchtown supported that move, with 76.5% of borough voters in favor, according to the Frenchtown website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks resident who says parolee stole his tractor speaks out after leaders call for closure of Wernersville CCC
WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - More local leaders are calling for the closure of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "This is not the right place for this kind of a facility,” said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach. One man who came face to face with a parolee from the center says it's...
Centurion
The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County
Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Major accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township, Berks County
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. -- I78 Eastbound and Westbound are closed in Greenwich Township due to a major motor vehicle accident in the Westbound lanes. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates as the situation develops.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Bucks County Residents Begin To Wonder When Iconic Water Tower Will Be Demolished
The Langhorne water tower decorated with Sesame Place characters will soon be gone. A well-known water tower in Bucks County is rumored to be demolished soon, but local residents are wondering when. Austyn, a staff writer at 94.5 PST, recently wrote about the famed water tower. The Sesame Street water...
