Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Picayune Item
Pearl River thumps Mississippi University for Women
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team continued its incredible run Wednesday night, picking up a commanding sweep of Mississippi University for Women 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-23). The victory was PRCC’s 11th out of its last 12 matches. “We were able to get to see everyone on...
Picayune Item
Pearl River ready for Homecoming showdown with Copiah-Lincoln
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Dobie Holden Stadium is sure to be packed Thursday as the Pearl River football team returns home to host Copiah-Lincoln for Homecoming. Pearl River will hold its Homecoming festivities at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m. “For the three home games that we’ve had...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs travel to play No. 1 Jones
PERKINSTON — The already fierce men’s soccer rivalry between Mississippi Gulf Coast and Jones will step up even another level Friday. The Bobcats are ranked first in the country by the NJCAA and United Soccer Coaches, and the Bulldogs will be trying to give them their first defeat of the season.
Picayune Item
No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir earns NJCAA honor
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — One day after being named the MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been recognized at the national level. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Guðmundsdóttir has been named the DII Women’s Goalkeeper of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune Item
No. 12 Pearl River’s Jess Harrison named MACCC Player of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After helping lead the No. 12 Pearl River women’s soccer team to a perfect week, Jess Harison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week. PRCC swept the women’s soccer awards this week as Aníta Guðmundsdóttir...
Picayune Item
Justin Jefferson, Adele Mooney named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett) and Adele Mooney (Lafayette, La.; Ascension Episcopal) have been named Wildcats of the Week for their outstanding performances last week. JUSTIN JEFFERSON. Jefferson was a big reason that Pearl River held rival and fifth-ranked Jones College to...
Picayune Item
PRC, Poplarville and Picayune all primed for more wins
Pearl River Central football looks to earn a two game win streak while Poplarville and Picayune look to continue their own win streaks. Poplarville and PRC will be on the road this Friday, Oct. 14 and Picayune will be at home. Kick off for these games are at 7 p.m. This week’s game is Picayune’s Homecoming game.
Picayune Item
Bulldogs face tough test after long break
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to No. 5 Jones on Friday for its first women’s soccer action since Oct. 4. The Bulldogs kick off in Ellisville at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://jcbobcats.com/watch, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at https://jcbobcats.com/tickets. Records. MGCCC:...
RELATED PEOPLE
usm.edu
“You’re So Golden”: USM Readies for 2022 Homecoming
Members of The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) 2022 Homecoming Court includes, from left to right: standing, Kaela Barnicle, Student Body Maid of Foley, Alabama; sitting, Gigi Rivera, Miss Southern Miss of Orlando, Florida; standing, Emmanuel Carney, Student Body Beau, Ripley, Tennessee; sitting, James Jefferson III, Mr. Southern Miss | Baton Rouge, Louisiana; standing, Laila Peters, Junior Maid, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; standing, Mar’Ques McCray, Junior Beau, Heidelberg, Mississippi; sitting Kyrstin Maddox, Homecoming Queen, Mobile, Alabama; sitting, Kenny Ellzey |Homecoming King | McComb, Mississippi; standing, Carrington Brown, Senior Maid, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; standing, Keedrick Palmer, Senior Beau, Jackson, Mississippi; sitting, Megan McDuffie, Gulf Park Maid, Knoxville, Tennessee; sitting, Cameron Hodge, Gulf Park Beau, Lake, Mississippi; standing, Taylor Adair, Sophomore Maid, Aberdeen, Mississippi; standing behind chair, Dylan Little, Sophomore Beau, Picayune, Mississippi; sitting, Zoe Scruggs-Gore, Graduate Maid, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; sitting, Sean Smith, Graduate Beau, Biloxi, Mississippi; standing behind chair, Oliver Young III, Freshman Beau, Biloxi, Mississippi; and standing behind chair, Mary Morgan Wert, Freshman Maid , Jackson, Mississippi.
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
Picayune Item
Women’s Basketball tips off Oct. 26
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will open its season Oct. 26. Coach Hope Adams’ Bulldogs start a four-game road trip at Delgado on Nov. 7, with tipoff in New Orleans set for 5:30. They’ll also play in the Northwest Florida State Classic in Niceville and at Copiah-Lincoln before opening play at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Picayune Item
PRC, Picayune and Poplarville school districts receive their accountability ratings.
The Poplarville School District earned an A-rating; Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating and Picayune School district earned a C-rating for its performance in the 2021-2022 school year. Each district received their grade from the Mississippi State Board of Education, released on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Office of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advancemonticellonian.com
Webb wedding announcement
David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
usm.edu
USM Stage to be Named in Honor of Former Director of Bands
Alumni and friends of The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) came together to ensure the inspirational efforts of long-time faculty member Dr. Thomas V. Fraschillo will be recognized with the naming of the Dr. Thomas V. Fraschillo Stage inside the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on USM’s Hattiesburg campus. The...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
WDAM-TV
Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need. The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.
Comments / 0