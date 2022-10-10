Read full article on original website
Police investigate fatal crash between John Deere Gator and SUV
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after a crash between a John Deere Gator UTV and a SUV. Des Moines police responded to the crash around 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning. First responders transported the operator of the UTV, a 68-year-old male, to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died of his injuries.
ottumwaradio.com
Albia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collison
A Monroe County accident claimed the life of an Albia man last week. According to the Iowa State Patrol at 2:45 PM on Friday, 22-year-old Cody Kosman was driving a pickup truck southbound on 655th Avenue. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the street and following a vehicle that...
Des Moines Police: 1 person dead after shooting on southside
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
Iowa man charged in 4-year-old’s 2021 death
A Des Moines man already facing child endangerment charges for allegedly shaking a five-month-old so hard it caused brain bleeding has been charged in the 2021 death of a four-year-old he was babysitting.
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
Watch: Iowa police release footage of mountain lion
Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
ktvo.com
Iowa man faces multiple felonies related to theft, securities fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of West Des Moines, is charged with one count of theft in the first degree...
who13.com
Southside apartment shooting victim has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.
who13.com
One dead, one injured after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman,...
ktvo.com
Adair County man accused of forcibly holding woman on floor for hour
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is accused of forcibly holding a woman against her will at an Adair County home. The woman told an Adair County sheriff's deputy that Robert Martinez, 60, of Kirksville, held her down on the floor of a home on Thousand Hills Trail for an hour on Saturday and would not let her get up until her friend arrived.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Promotions Announced
A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy. Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy in the department. Sheriff Sandholdt believes Jenae is the first Mental Health Deputy in the State.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accused of throwing paring knife at woman
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces two felony charges after police say he threw a knife at a woman. The alleged incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1500 block of South Jamison Street in Kirksville. Police arrested James Byers, 37, of...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/12/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO THEFTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, ONE TRESPASS, ONE ASSAULT REPORT, ONE POLICE GENERIC, ONE DEER AND ONE TRANSPORT.
ktvo.com
Handgun fired during argument in Milan
MILAN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of firing a gun during an argument. The alleged incident happened late Friday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in Milan. According to court documents, Jorge Munoz, 31, of Milan, and a woman had been...
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
who13.com
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
ktvo.com
Putnam County election official gives a preview on Nov. 8 vote
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Election season is right around the corner. The polls will be open on November 8 in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Putnam County residents will have time to cast their votes. In November 2020, Putnam County saw a 69% turnout. Christy Brooks, the...
ktvo.com
Cost played important role in crews selected for Adair County Courthouse renovation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Progress continues to be made on the renovation project at the Adair County Courthouse. Work on the outside of the building is mostly done. Repairs to the third floor are nearly complete and crews are busy installing new restrooms on the first floor. Most of the...
