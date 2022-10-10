ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IA

KCCI.com

Police investigate fatal crash between John Deere Gator and SUV

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after a crash between a John Deere Gator UTV and a SUV. Des Moines police responded to the crash around 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning. First responders transported the operator of the UTV, a 68-year-old male, to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died of his injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Albia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collison

A Monroe County accident claimed the life of an Albia man last week. According to the Iowa State Patrol at 2:45 PM on Friday, 22-year-old Cody Kosman was driving a pickup truck southbound on 655th Avenue. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the street and following a vehicle that...
ALBIA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man charged in 4-year-old’s 2021 death

A Des Moines man already facing child endangerment charges for allegedly shaking a five-month-old so hard it caused brain bleeding has been charged in the 2021 death of a four-year-old he was babysitting.
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
KCCI.com

New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ALTOONA, IA
who13.com

Southside apartment shooting victim has died

DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

One dead, one injured after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman,...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Adair County man accused of forcibly holding woman on floor for hour

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is accused of forcibly holding a woman against her will at an Adair County home. The woman told an Adair County sheriff's deputy that Robert Martinez, 60, of Kirksville, held her down on the floor of a home on Thousand Hills Trail for an hour on Saturday and would not let her get up until her friend arrived.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Promotions Announced

A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy. Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy in the department. Sheriff Sandholdt believes Jenae is the first Mental Health Deputy in the State.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man accused of throwing paring knife at woman

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces two felony charges after police say he threw a knife at a woman. The alleged incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1500 block of South Jamison Street in Kirksville. Police arrested James Byers, 37, of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/12/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO THEFTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, ONE TRESPASS, ONE ASSAULT REPORT, ONE POLICE GENERIC, ONE DEER AND ONE TRANSPORT.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Handgun fired during argument in Milan

MILAN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of firing a gun during an argument. The alleged incident happened late Friday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in Milan. According to court documents, Jorge Munoz, 31, of Milan, and a woman had been...
MILAN, MO
KCCI.com

Family of 12 loses home to fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought

AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
AMES, IA
ktvo.com

Putnam County election official gives a preview on Nov. 8 vote

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Election season is right around the corner. The polls will be open on November 8 in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Putnam County residents will have time to cast their votes. In November 2020, Putnam County saw a 69% turnout. Christy Brooks, the...
UNIONVILLE, MO

