Picayune Item
Volleyball Readies For Road Test At No. 19 Kentucky
• Ole Miss heads back on the road for a midweek matchup with No. 18 Kentucky on Wednesday, October 12. • The Rebels swept the series with Alabama over the weekend, picking up their first two home victories in 2022. • For the second consecutive week, Cammy Niesen turned heads...
Picayune Item
No. 7 EMCC Lions back on the road to face Northeast in MACCC North gridiron battle
SCOOBA – Entering the final third of the regular-season football slate, the seventh-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College will continue MACCC North Division action by traveling to Booneville to take on the Northeast Mississippi Tigers on Thursday evening. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. The...
Picayune Item
Charleston nan sentenced to more than 18 years in drug trafficking case
Oxford, MS – A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
