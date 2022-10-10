Steve Nash is entering his third season at the helm in Brooklyn, and it seems he doesn't have a whole lot of support from the local fans as the season approaches. The Nets head coach received a harsh reception at the team’s annual “Practice in the Park” (an open practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park) over the weekend. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports that Nash got booed when he was introduced to the crowd. Winfield estimated that around a quarter of the fans in attendance (a capacity crowd of roughly 8,000) booed Nash. The report also quoted Nets content creator Shane Calliste, who attended the event and guessed that approximately “70 percent” of the fans at the park booed at Nash.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO