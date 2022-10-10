-When the power goes off, life goes on in a new campaign for Kohler from The Distillery Project, the agency’s first work for the brand. The hero spot takes the viewer into the heart of a thunderstorm, where a family is suddenly left in the dark. But instead of a spooky tale, this becomes a party, as the power kicks back on thanks to a Kohler generator. That signals the whole neighborhood to stop by and an impromptu party heats up to the iconic dance tune “The Power.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO