Netflix Viewing Figures Will Be Reported By Independent Ratings Service
Beginning in November, Netflix’s viewing figures will be reported by Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB), a British ratings service. Up until recently, Netflix has released limited ratings reports with its weekly Top 10 List, which breaks down viewing metrics in four categories: English-language TV series, English-language films, non-English tv series and non-English films. Squid Game is currently the most streamed program on Netflix with 1.6 billion viewing hours, followed by Stranger Things 4 at 1.35 billion viewing hours and in third place, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with 701.37 million hours viewed.
Capturing Streaming Audiences, and Advertisers, with Peacock, Amazon and Disney+
Certain streaming platforms have been off-limits for advertisers. But that's about to change as Netflix and Disney+ put the finishing touches on ad-supported services. Their AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) rivals are also hopping on board and debuting increasingly innovative and interactive formats.
TikTok Eyes Performance Budgets With New Pay-if-You-Engage Tool
TikTok Eyes Performance Budgets With New Pay-if-You-Engage Tool
Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments
Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments

In this week's episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
Thursday Stir
-When the power goes off, life goes on in a new campaign for Kohler from The Distillery Project, the agency’s first work for the brand. The hero spot takes the viewer into the heart of a thunderstorm, where a family is suddenly left in the dark. But instead of a spooky tale, this becomes a party, as the power kicks back on thanks to a Kohler generator. That signals the whole neighborhood to stop by and an impromptu party heats up to the iconic dance tune “The Power.”
Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but...
‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2: Jo Byeong-gyu Once Explained Why a Romance Between So Moon and Ha-na Isn’t in the Cards
OCN has yet to reveal a storyline for 'The Uncanny Counter' Season 2. Leading actor Jo Byeong-gyu explained in 2020 that So Moon has no ambitions for a romance.
Steve Carlston Named GM of Los Angeles Fox Owned Stations
Steve Carlston Named GM of Los Angeles Fox Owned Stations

Steve Carlston has been named senior vice president and general manager of the Fox duopoly in Los Angeles, which consists of KTTV Fox 11 and KCOP My13.
Going From Broke Will Have Major Brand Integrations in Season 3
The third season of the Ashton Kutcher-executive produced series Going From Broke will feature major brand integrations. Companies include LifeLock by Norton, Old Navy, DoorDash, Payitoff and Family Dollar. The season will premiere on Nov. 10 on Crackle Plus, the streaming outfit run by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
Meghan Trainor's Next Music Video Will Debut in Candy Crush Saga
King’s Candy Crush Saga kicked off a celebration of its 10th anniversary last month by enlisting ad agency David Madrid for a print and OOH ad campaign. The party continues at 8 a.m. EST Oct. 20 with Grammy-winning pop star Meghan Trainor releasing her new single, “Made You Look,” exclusively through the mobile game.
Netflix’s Ad Tier Is Coming Nov 3 With ‘Hundreds’ of Brands on Board
Netflix's Ad Tier Is Coming Nov 3 With 'Hundreds' of Brands on Board

After stunning the streaming landscape in April with the announcement that Netflix is adding ads, the media giant has finally revealed the details about its upcoming ad-supported tier.
How Brands Are Tapping Into the Latin Music Renaissance
How Brands Are Tapping Into the Latin Music Renaissance

Editor's note: This is the seventh installment of Beats, Bytes and Brands, a monthly column on the newest trends and activations converging across the music industry and brand marketing.
Hallmark Movies Are Coming to Spanish-Speaking Audiences
Hallmark’s popular, feel-good movies are coming to Spanish-speaking audiences thanks to a collaboration between Hallmark Media and Canela Media’s Spanish-language AVOD service, Canela.TV. “Similar to our parent company Hallmark Cards, home of the Spanish-language lifestyle and greeting card line Vida, our storytelling revolves around those elements that reflect...
AMC+ Achieves Record Ratings with The Walking Dead, Debut of Interview with the Vampire
The return of the final season of The Walking Dead and the premiere of Anne Rice’s TV adaption of Interview with the Vampire on Oct. 2 took streamer AMC+ to its strongest two days of viewership and subscriber growth since the platform’s October 2020 launch, according to Variety.
Meet Cheddar News’ Baker Machado and Shannon LaNier, the ‘Morning Dream Team’
Meet Cheddar News' Baker Machado and Shannon LaNier, the 'Morning Dream Team'

They may not command the same attention as their counterparts at ABC's Good Morning America, NBC's Today, or CBS Mornings, but Cheddar News' Baker Machado and Shannon LaNier act like the mornings belong to them and are eager to make the most of their opportunity.
The Man Who Fell to Earth Not Returning for Season 2
The Man Who Fell to Earth will not return for a second season. The Showtime series was originally conceived as a one-season limited series, but showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet modified their plans midway through the first season. The Hollywood Reporter explains executives thought the season came to a fitting conclusion.
WABC Names Scott Matthews News Director
WABC Names Scott Matthews News Director

Scott Matthews has been named vice president and news director of New York ABC owned station WABC. He replaces Rehan Aslam, who died after a battle with glioblastoma in July.
