I can’t quite explain it, but somewhere, deep down in my bones, I understand it. There’s something delightful about “ugly” things (hairless dogs, naked mole rats, babies…kidding!). In fashion—and the world of golf apparel being no exception—we’re obsessed with the visually obscene. Neon pink windbreakers? Check. Oversized coats and trousers? Check. Clunky chic shoes? Check-check. Funky patterned polos? Heck yes. So when I first saw these “golf ball shoes” pit-pattering on the trains during my morning commute, I hardly thought anything of it. But my observant editor noticed an uptick in search results on the internet heralding forth this ballsy trend and tasked me with looking into it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO