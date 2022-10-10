Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
buckeyesports.com
Joe Roberts, Former Ohio State Men’s Basketball Captain And National Champion, Passes At 86
Former Ohio State men’s basketball captain and national champion Joe Roberts passed away at the age of 86 this week following a battle with cancer. Roberts averaged 11.0 points per game at forward for the Buckeyes’ 1960 national championship team, capping a three-year career in Columbus. He was a letter winner all three years.
Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes
The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Topics covered in order:. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
landgrantholyland.com
Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a “big one”
It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
Ohio State football’s strength of schedule better than you think
I’ve heard a lot of people say that the Ohio State football team hasn’t played a strong schedule so far this season. They’ve played six games this season and none of those teams are currently ranked in the top 25. That’s not how the year started though.
Ohio State Reportedly Bans Ex-Buckeye All-American For Stealing Practice Tape
Ohio State Football is known for producing NFL talent, Heisman Trophy finalists, and numerous award winners each year. However, one of the program's own former All-Americans was reportedly involved in a 2021 legal battle with the university over stealing unauthorized practice film. In ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles emphasizes 1 thing defense needs to improve on during bye week
Jim Knowles has created a solid defense for Ohio State, but one of the biggest concerns continues to be the cornerback position. This is an issue that coach Knowles wants to address as Ohio State is in a bye-week for Week 7. Knowles opened up on the struggles with the...
wcbe.org
The Dead Laugh
Just when you thought it was safe to visit WCBE's Podcast Experience, the Columbus-born Shhh! Productions Vintage Radio Hour returns this month with new episodes! Until then, we'll revisit past performances. The Dead Laugh from Episode Two of our second season features Scott Douglas Wilson, Mark Mann, Nancy Shelton Williams,...
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst lists toughest game, trap game left on Ohio State's schedule
Trap games are bound to show up on the schedule. Where is the trap game for Ohio State entering the 2nd half of the season? How about the toughest game?. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, the Buckeyes should be keeping a close eye on Maryland as a worthy adversary to pull off the upset in College Park. The Terps have played inspiring football this season behind the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
athleticbusiness.com
Ex-Student-Athlete Sues Bloom-Carroll Over Former AD's Alleged Abuse
Bloom-Carroll High School, where Chad Little had served as athletic director for 17 years despite recent accusations of sexual misconduct, is now the target of a lawsuit filed by a former girls' basketball player at the center of those accusations. As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed in...
Bow Wow on Business, the Millennium Tour, Leaving Columbus, and Daughter being his greatest investment
I had a chance to talk with my long-time friend Bow Wow about a few things. Shad shares some of his business moves with his hair products and partnership with Slingshot. He also spoke about a documentary he’s been working on that would answer many questions about decisions he’s made throughout his career such as […]
