Idaho State

SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Oct. 10)

By Brandon Walton
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Every Monday during the 2022 football season, SBLive Idaho will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 5A to Class 1A.

Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 10) as compiled by SBLive Sports reporters Brandon Walton and Todd Milles.

IDAHO FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Oct. 10, 2022

CLASS 5A

1. Meridian (7-0)

2. Rocky Mountain (6-1)

3. Eagle (5-2)

4. Highland (4-3)

5. Rigby (5-2)

6. Mountain View (4-3)

7. Middleton (5-2)

8. Madison (5-2)

9. Coeur d’Alene (4-3)

10. Post Falls (5-2)

CLASS 4A

1. Bishop Kelly (7-0)

2. Skyline (5-2)

3. Minico (7-1)

4. Twin Falls (6-1)

5. Emmett (5-2)

6. Sandpoint (3-3)

7. Lakeland (6-2)

8. Blackfoot (3-4)

9. Burley (4-3)

10. Shelley (4-3)

CLASS 3A

1. Sugar-Salem (6-0)

2. Homedale (6-1)

3. Weiser (6-1)

4. Buhl (6-1)

5. Bonners Ferry (7-0)

6. South Fremont (6-1)

7. Teton (6-1)

8. Kimberly (6-1)

9. Snake River (4-2)

10. Fruitland (4-3)

CLASS 2A

1. North Fremont (5-1)

2. Bear Lake (5-1)

3. West Side (5-1)

4. Aberdeen (5-1)

5. Firth (4-2)

6. Melba (6-1)

7. Kellogg (4-3)

8. Cole Valley Christian (3-3)

9. Declo (2-4)

10. Nampa Christian (3-4)

CLASS 1A (D1)

1. Oakley (5-1)

2. Raft River (5-1)

3. Grace (5-1)

4. Carey (4-2)

5. Butte County (4-1)

CLASS 1A (D2)

1. Kendrick (6-0)

2. Dietrich (6-0)

3. Castleford (5-1)

4. Camas County (5-1)

5. Mullan/St. Regis (5-2)

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
