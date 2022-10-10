ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The stakes in the NFL are getting higher. After an exciting Week 5, many teams are establishing their dominance in the league, while others fall by the wayside. This has shaken up the rankings on Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy." Here is the updated list of top 10 teams in the...
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: Notre Dame to cover, other best bets

Lucky Week 7 of college football is here. I bet you there are a handful of squads crossing their fingers that this week is indeed the week that things turn around for the better. I'm looking at you, Oklahoma. I'm also looking at a variety of best bets for the...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
Jimmie Ward
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Commanders outlast Bears on Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders topped the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from rooking running back Brian Robinson Jr., who made his first NFL start almost seven weeks after being shot twice in the leg. Robinson rushed for a team-high 60 yards and the Commanders defense...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

How Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga became one of NFL’s best defenders

Michael Stair witnessed Talanoa Hufanga's athleticism and ultra-competitiveness up close as the basketball coach at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, Oregon. Hufanga was his best defensive player, but he sometimes released some frustration by going for a rim-rattling dunk on the offensive end of the floor, like in this memorable play during his junior season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Pats' Stevenson, Rams' Kupp among best bets to score

Our best bets this week combine some new players with the usual stars. These are the strongest candidates to score a touchdown in Week 6. With fellow Patriots back Damien Harris going down with a hamstring injury in Week 5, Stevenson played a league-high 90% of snaps at running back. Harris is doubtful to play this week, so Stevenson is in for another top role against Cleveland, our third-best matchup for opposing RBs. With +100 odds to score, Stevenson is a strong contender to find the end zone in Week 6.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride

Soon enough, and with no shortage of sentimental sadness, the Great Cooper Rush Adventure of 2022 will come to an end. And when it does, one of the most enjoyably unexpected chapters of these unpredictable times in the National Football League will be in the books, a rather delightful vignette about one hurt thumb, two QBs, three key developments and four big wins.
NFL
FOX Sports

AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Vikings-Dolphins, pick

The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) take their show on the road to face the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6. The Vikings are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Dolphins suffered their second loss in a row with a 40-17 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups

It has been nearly 20 years since former NFL great Terrell Owens announced his signing with the Dallas Cowboys by coining the exuberant phrase, "Get your popcorn ready." But the expression has never been more appropriate than Week 7 in college football, as the schedule features several tasty one-on-one matchups between playmaking wide receivers and dynamic cornerbacks.
NFL
FOX Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Lines for every game

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles resume their longtime NFL East Division rivalry on Sunday night, with first place on the line. The Eagles, the lone undefeated team at 5-0, will play host to the Cowboys (4-1), who are on a four-game winning streak. Dallas leads the all-time series, which began in 1960, 72-54.
NFL

