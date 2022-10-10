Read full article on original website
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent
Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Laughing Through Pain: Nia Long Chuckles When Asked If She’s Working Things Out with Ime Udoka
An affair is no laughing matter. Although it may have been a nervous chuckle or a verbal side-eye, whatever it was, Nia Long let out a laugh that at least lets us know she’s mulling things over when it comes to her cheating fiance Ime Udoka. Long, 51, was...
Stephen A. Smith Talks About Ass Eating, Twitter Immediately Gets The Ick
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
