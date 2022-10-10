ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent

Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family

It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
GLENDALE, AZ
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA

