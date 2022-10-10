ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State at TCU and KU at Baylor football games

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

The Big 12 has announced kickoff times and TV information for all of its football games over the next two weeks.

That means Kansas fans can start making plans for when the Jayhawks play a road game against Baylor on October 22, and that K-State fans can start preparing for when the Wildcats head to TCU on the same day.

KU will play Baylor at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by ESPN or ESPN2.

K-State will play TCU in prime-time. That game will start at 7 p.m. with either FOX or FS1 televising the action.

Before any of that happens, the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Wildcats (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) are off this week.

Here is a complete rundown of the next two weeks of Big 12 football action:

Big 12 football schedule for October 15

Baylor at West Virginia - 6 p.m. on FS1*

Kansas at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas - 11 a.m. on ABC

Oklahoma State at TCU - 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Big 12 football schedule for October 22

Kansas at Baylor - 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech - 2 p.m. on FS1 or FS2

Texas at Oklahoma State - 2:30 p.m. on ABC

K-State at TCU - 7 p.m. on FOX or FS1

