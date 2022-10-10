Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State at TCU and KU at Baylor football games
The Big 12 has announced kickoff times and TV information for all of its football games over the next two weeks.
That means Kansas fans can start making plans for when the Jayhawks play a road game against Baylor on October 22, and that K-State fans can start preparing for when the Wildcats head to TCU on the same day.
KU will play Baylor at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by ESPN or ESPN2.
K-State will play TCU in prime-time. That game will start at 7 p.m. with either FOX or FS1 televising the action.
Before any of that happens, the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Wildcats (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) are off this week.
Here is a complete rundown of the next two weeks of Big 12 football action:
Big 12 football schedule for October 15
Baylor at West Virginia - 6 p.m. on FS1*
Kansas at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on ESPN2
Iowa State at Texas - 11 a.m. on ABC
Oklahoma State at TCU - 2:30 p.m. on ABC
Big 12 football schedule for October 22
Kansas at Baylor - 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech - 2 p.m. on FS1 or FS2
Texas at Oklahoma State - 2:30 p.m. on ABC
K-State at TCU - 7 p.m. on FOX or FS1
