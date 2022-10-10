ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas carpool lane hours to change under pilot program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas carpool lanes soon will be open to any driver during overnight hours for the next year-and-a-half.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will start an 18-month pilot program this month where even a lone driver can travel in carpool lanes or HOV lanes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The agency decided to try these new hours out after studies showed traffic on Interstate 15 came down every day between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There are over 20 continuous carpool lanes in the metro Las Vegas area, according to officials.

The new carpool lane hours begin Oct. 24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Officials: Vegas patrol officer fatally shot; suspect held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A veteran Las Vegas police officer died early Thursday after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested, authorities said. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded while he and another officer answering a 1 a.m. report of a domestic disturbance stopped a vehicle near a busy crossroads and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, located east of the Las Vegas Strip. “The suspect was armed with a firearm and fired at our officers,” Lombardo said. “Both responding officers discharged their duty weapons. One officer was struck.” Thai was wounded in the torso and died at a hospital, Lombardo said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy