ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier Updates Gators CB Devin Moore's Injury Status

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3mCM_0iTVkYkf00

Florida Gators freshman cornerback Devin Moore was inactive against Missouri this past Saturday.

Photo: Devin Moore; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Freshman cornerback Devin Moore was a surprise inactive on Saturday when the Florida Gators hosted the Missouri Tigers. He had not been listed on the team's Week 6 injury report and logged 35 snaps against Eastern Washington the week prior, the third-most in a game of his young UF career.

Head coach Billy Napier offered some clarity regarding the status of Florida's second-team corner on Monday, sharing that Moore tweaked a previous injury in practice just before the Week 6 report was published last Wednesday.

"[Moore] got a little banged up late in practice on Wednesday. Nothing major there," Napier said. "He'll be kind of a work in progress this week, but re-aggravated an injury from the past and one that made him unavailable for the game."

The injury Moore had previously sustained was not disclosed at the time.

The re-emergence of now fully healthy redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill made Moore's absence an easier pill to swallow in the Gators' 24-17 victory over the Tigers.

Still, Moore immediately emerged as a contributor in Florida's secondary this season after enrolling at UF in January, taking the field for 167 snaps across five games and posting six tackles in a routinely rotational role.

Moore's presence within the secondary may not have come as a surprise to Florida fans, even with considerable depth at his position and his youth in mind. Moore was a standout in offseason practices and workouts and earned plenty of praise from the coaching staff and his teammates as a result.

"Devin is the first recruit I talked to when I took this job," defensive coordinator Patrick Toney said of Moore on Aug. 2, at the beginning of UF's fall camp.

"He has done a really good job, man. He is extremely mature for his age. He is smart. He picks it up fast, very athletic, has great length. He has just done a tremendous job in spring football, and then continued that throughout the summer program."

Should Moore miss any additional time, Florida is expected to continue leaning on sophomore Avery Helm , redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber and redshirt freshman Jordan Young to backup its starting cornerbacks in Hill and sophomore Jason Marshall Jr .

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game

The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Devin Moore
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
WILLISTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#The Missouri Tigers#Eastern Washington
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
wuft.org

High schools across Florida receive false active shooter phone calls, following disturbing nationwide pattern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At least two Alachua County high schools were at the center of a school shooting hoax Tuesday. Law enforcement received phone calls that active shooters were present at Eastside High School in Gainesville and Santa Fe High School in Alachua. Law enforcement responded to both schools and found that there was no actual threat.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need

Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy