Billy Napier Updates Gators CB Devin Moore's Injury Status

Florida Gators freshman cornerback Devin Moore was inactive against Missouri this past Saturday.

Photo: Devin Moore; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Freshman cornerback Devin Moore was a surprise inactive on Saturday when the Florida Gators hosted the Missouri Tigers. He had not been listed on the team's Week 6 injury report and logged 35 snaps against Eastern Washington the week prior, the third-most in a game of his young UF career.

Head coach Billy Napier offered some clarity regarding the status of Florida's second-team corner on Monday, sharing that Moore tweaked a previous injury in practice just before the Week 6 report was published last Wednesday.

"[Moore] got a little banged up late in practice on Wednesday. Nothing major there," Napier said. "He'll be kind of a work in progress this week, but re-aggravated an injury from the past and one that made him unavailable for the game."

The injury Moore had previously sustained was not disclosed at the time.

The re-emergence of now fully healthy redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill made Moore's absence an easier pill to swallow in the Gators' 24-17 victory over the Tigers.

Still, Moore immediately emerged as a contributor in Florida's secondary this season after enrolling at UF in January, taking the field for 167 snaps across five games and posting six tackles in a routinely rotational role.

Moore's presence within the secondary may not have come as a surprise to Florida fans, even with considerable depth at his position and his youth in mind. Moore was a standout in offseason practices and workouts and earned plenty of praise from the coaching staff and his teammates as a result.

"Devin is the first recruit I talked to when I took this job," defensive coordinator Patrick Toney said of Moore on Aug. 2, at the beginning of UF's fall camp.

"He has done a really good job, man. He is extremely mature for his age. He is smart. He picks it up fast, very athletic, has great length. He has just done a tremendous job in spring football, and then continued that throughout the summer program."

Should Moore miss any additional time, Florida is expected to continue leaning on sophomore Avery Helm , redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber and redshirt freshman Jordan Young to backup its starting cornerbacks in Hill and sophomore Jason Marshall Jr .

