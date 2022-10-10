ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Uhrichsville mayor: Councilman incorrect about not getting dumping violation notice

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ Members of the city administration are contradicting a councilman's allegation that they did not give him a violation notice from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency about illegal dumping in Gorley Bottoms.

Mayor Mark Haney, Service Director Belle Everett and Law Director JJ Ong indicated that Councilman James Zucal and other members of the legislative body were told repeatedly about the violation notice.

For a story published Thursday in The Times-Reporter, Zucal said he had yet to receive a copy of the Ohio EPA notice of violation from the city administration, as requested. He said he learned about the involvement of outside regulatory agencies because residents told him they saw government trucks in the area. He said the administration had not been forthcoming with information.

In an email to The Times-Reporter, Law Director JJ Ong wrote that he directly communicated with all council members about the complaints to the Ohio EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via email on June 6, June 14, June 30 and July 6.

"Additionally, such matters have been discussed in Executive Session by Council, under the privilege of 'pending litigation,'” Ong wrote.

The law director wrote that his actual communications with Uhrichsville council members and other city officials may not be given to the newspaper because they are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Haney said Friday that Zucal is pushing his own agenda.

Contacted on Monday, Zucal said the administration is trying to hide the issue from the public.

Zucal said the Gorley Bottoms violation has not been discussed in an executive session of city council, which is closed to the public, or in the open portion of a council meeting. He said he still has not received a copy of the Ohio EPA's violation notice from the city administration. He said it is possible the service director did not put his correct address on an email message about the subject.

Haney said the city administration continues to work with the Ohio EPA to resolve the violation.

"When this administration became aware of the issue of dumping down there, we cut all dumping off and locked the gates," the mayor said. "We found out we were dumping street grindings down there. We now store them and then take them to the landfill."

