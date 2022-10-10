ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggie soccer prepares to host Auburn Friday night at 7pm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Aggies look to stay undefeated in October when they host the Auburn Tigers for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The event is part of Texas A&M’s 50 Years of Title IX celebration. Friday is also a salute to 30 years of Aggie soccer with nearly 100 A&M standouts from the past expected to be in attendance. The reunion participants will be honored at halftime.
Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggie baseball team will be in action at Olsen Field for an exhibition game against Lamar. The Aggies are coming off their deepest College World Series run ever and Coach Schloss is excited that this year’s team has some leadership. Meaning he talks less and the veterans are leading the younger players. Texas A&M has six of nine position players back including Austin Bost, Trevor Werner and Brett Minnich.
Bryan seeks fifth win of season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers. The Vikings are coming off a bye week...
A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Kylie Maxson is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Kylie is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, coaches for Navasota’s Little Diggers, and has made Academic All-District every year of high school.
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest...
College Station girls claim District Championship, boys place 3rd - both advance to regionals

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Cross Country Teams raced at the District 21-5A Championship Meet on Thursday morning in Magnolia. The #2 ranked Lady Cougars got things started by placing 5 runners in the top 9 places to win the varsity division and earn their 10th district championship in school history and 11th consecutive trip to the regional meet. Senior Megan Roberts won the individual championship in a time of 19:01 across the 5000m course. Katherine Brunson closed strong in 19:08 to finish 2nd. Solid races from Delaney Ulrich (5th), Maddie Jones (6th), Jadyn DeVerna (9th), Audrey Wong (11th), and Ellie Seagraves (15th) pushed College Station ahead of runner up Magnolia by 53 points.
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians earn all-region orchestra

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 58 A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School musicians earned spots on the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Symphony or String Orchestras. Students will perform with the Region 8 concert at Baylor University on Dec. 10. CSISD students who...
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline. Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote. Locations that people are still able to register at are:. Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am –...
