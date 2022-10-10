Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer prepares to host Auburn Friday night at 7pm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Aggies look to stay undefeated in October when they host the Auburn Tigers for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The event is part of Texas A&M’s 50 Years of Title IX celebration. Friday is also a salute to 30 years of Aggie soccer with nearly 100 A&M standouts from the past expected to be in attendance. The reunion participants will be honored at halftime.
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
247Sports
Which Texas A&M true freshmen have burned their redshirts; Who will likely use them?
Texas A&M is now at the midway point of the 2022 regular season. The Aggies have six games in the books and likely have seven more remaining. A&M signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time for 2022 and, not surprisingly, a ton of those elite prospects have already seen a lot of action as true freshmen.
Bomb Threat Received For Prominent College Football Stadium This Thursday
A terrifying situation is unfolding at Texas A&M this Thursday afternoon. Kyle Field, home to the Texas A&M football team, has received a bomb threat and evacuations are underway. Texas A&M is also requesting all avoid the area until the situation gets taken care of. ...
KBTX.com
Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggie baseball team will be in action at Olsen Field for an exhibition game against Lamar. The Aggies are coming off their deepest College World Series run ever and Coach Schloss is excited that this year’s team has some leadership. Meaning he talks less and the veterans are leading the younger players. Texas A&M has six of nine position players back including Austin Bost, Trevor Werner and Brett Minnich.
Texas A&M's Kyle Field given the all-clear after bomb threat called in
The home of the Aggies football team was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an anonymous threat was sent to the university.
KBTX.com
Bryan seeks fifth win of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers. The Vikings are coming off a bye week...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Kylie Maxson is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Kylie is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, coaches for Navasota’s Little Diggers, and has made Academic All-District every year of high school.
KBTX.com
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest...
KBTX.com
College Station girls claim District Championship, boys place 3rd - both advance to regionals
MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Cross Country Teams raced at the District 21-5A Championship Meet on Thursday morning in Magnolia. The #2 ranked Lady Cougars got things started by placing 5 runners in the top 9 places to win the varsity division and earn their 10th district championship in school history and 11th consecutive trip to the regional meet. Senior Megan Roberts won the individual championship in a time of 19:01 across the 5000m course. Katherine Brunson closed strong in 19:08 to finish 2nd. Solid races from Delaney Ulrich (5th), Maddie Jones (6th), Jadyn DeVerna (9th), Audrey Wong (11th), and Ellie Seagraves (15th) pushed College Station ahead of runner up Magnolia by 53 points.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Club plant sale October 14-15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is hosting its Fall 2022 plant sale this weekend. The sale is Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the lawn by the AgriLife Center. It’s located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.
KBTX.com
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians earn all-region orchestra
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 58 A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School musicians earned spots on the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Symphony or String Orchestras. Students will perform with the Region 8 concert at Baylor University on Dec. 10. CSISD students who...
KBTX.com
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
KBTX.com
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
KBTX.com
Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline. Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote. Locations that people are still able to register at are:. Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am –...
