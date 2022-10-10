ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

By James Rapien
Cincinnati lost to Baltimore on Sunday night

BALTIMORE — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is "day-to-day" after re-aggravating his left ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Ravens .

The 23-year-old was active, but couldn't plant and cut the way he had hoped. It's unclear if he'll practice this week.

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams is also "day-to-day" according to head coach Zac Taylor. He's dealing with a knee (MCL) injury.

The Bengals are 2-3 on the season. They play the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns

Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
