Portland, OR

KATU.com

ScareGrounds PDX returns to Oaks Amusement Park

Portland, Ore. — What could be creepier than a historic amusement park filled with monsters? That's what you'll find at ScareGrounds PDX. It's back at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland this Halloween season. Haunt Manager Natalie Williams says it's bigger and better than ever before. "This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Mayor to ban unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to make a major move on homeless camping. KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week say next week he plans to announce an effort to ban unsanctioned camping across the city. The plan reportedly includes building three sanctioned camps that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland staffers travel to Oakland to study violence prevention program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Targeted outreach to people who may be shooters, or victims, in Portland could be the newest response to the city’s continued violence crisis. City staffers traveled to Oakland, California last month and looked at a program there called Operation Ceasefire, implemented there in 2012. Its...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Lincoln High students clean up streets around new school

Oftentimes many of us want to do more to help improve our neighborhoods and communities but we do not know how. How can one person really make a difference? Being good land stewards is taking on a new meaning across Portland and a group of Lincoln High School students is leading the way.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Six kittens rescued from under Salem house

SALEM, Ore. — Marion County firefighters rescued six kittens Wednesday after the feline family ended up getting stuck under a home in Salem. Marion County Fire District 1 was called out at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Auburn Road. The homeowner called them to help rescue...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police identify woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square Park. PAST COVERAGE | Portland Police find woman dead in Chapman Square Park Sunday morning. 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling was found by police just after 7:15 a.m. The medical examiner determined Krahling’s cause...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shooting reported in SE Portland east of I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Southeast Stark Street just east of Interstate 205 early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Southeast 99th Avenue and Stark Street. First responders say they did not find anyone...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

West Coast Pumpkin Regatta and other Tualatin Valley Activities

From beautiful wine tours to the West Coast Pumpkin Regatta, the Tualatin Valley is alive with activities this fall! Dave Parulo, President of the Washington County Visitors Association, joined us with more details. For more information on all the fun Tualatin Valley activities, visit their website here. West Coast Giant...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
BEAVERTON, OR

