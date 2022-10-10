Read full article on original website
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
ScareGrounds PDX returns to Oaks Amusement Park
Portland, Ore. — What could be creepier than a historic amusement park filled with monsters? That's what you'll find at ScareGrounds PDX. It's back at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland this Halloween season. Haunt Manager Natalie Williams says it's bigger and better than ever before. "This is the...
Willamette Week: Mayor to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to make a major move on homeless camping. KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week say next week he plans to announce an effort to ban unsanctioned camping across the city. The plan reportedly includes building three sanctioned camps that...
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
Homeless campfire sets Southeast Portland home's fence on fire, owner wants action
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland homeowner wants the city to do more after a fire from a homeless camp near her home set her backyard fence on fire. “I looked out my back window, and I saw this huge fire and flames were about 20 feet high,” said Rachel Ayers.
Portland staffers travel to Oakland to study violence prevention program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Targeted outreach to people who may be shooters, or victims, in Portland could be the newest response to the city’s continued violence crisis. City staffers traveled to Oakland, California last month and looked at a program there called Operation Ceasefire, implemented there in 2012. Its...
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
Opposing campaigns to debate over Portland charter reform, government structure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The debate over Portland's charter reform takes center stage on Friday, October 13, as the two campaigning sides will argue whether or not the city's government structure and elections style need changing. Portlanders are set to vote on one of the biggest changes to the city...
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
Lincoln High students clean up streets around new school
Oftentimes many of us want to do more to help improve our neighborhoods and communities but we do not know how. How can one person really make a difference? Being good land stewards is taking on a new meaning across Portland and a group of Lincoln High School students is leading the way.
Six kittens rescued from under Salem house
SALEM, Ore. — Marion County firefighters rescued six kittens Wednesday after the feline family ended up getting stuck under a home in Salem. Marion County Fire District 1 was called out at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Auburn Road. The homeowner called them to help rescue...
Portland woman accused of sleeping in strangers' beds to appear in court Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The woman accused of twice breaking into homes and sleeping in strangers’ beds is set to attend mental health court Tuesday to determine whether she has the ability to aid in her own defense. Terri Zinzer is accused of walking into a Portland home and...
Portland Police identify woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman found dead Sunday morning in Chapman Square Park. PAST COVERAGE | Portland Police find woman dead in Chapman Square Park Sunday morning. 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling was found by police just after 7:15 a.m. The medical examiner determined Krahling’s cause...
Shooting reported in SE Portland east of I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Southeast Stark Street just east of Interstate 205 early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Southeast 99th Avenue and Stark Street. First responders say they did not find anyone...
Nakia Creek Fire remains at 10% containment; revised acreage after GPS mapping took place
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials have released new numbers for the Nakia Creek Fire. The acreage burned now is 156 acres. The more defined amount comes from GPS mapping around the fire that took place Tuesday night. The fire remains at 10% contained. Several helicopters conducted waterdrops on Tuesday and...
Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
West Coast Pumpkin Regatta and other Tualatin Valley Activities
From beautiful wine tours to the West Coast Pumpkin Regatta, the Tualatin Valley is alive with activities this fall! Dave Parulo, President of the Washington County Visitors Association, joined us with more details. For more information on all the fun Tualatin Valley activities, visit their website here. West Coast Giant...
Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore set to be released, victim advocates want emergency order
PORTLAND, Ore. — Richard Gillmore, the serial rapist known as the "Jogging Rapist" because he ran through Portland neighborhoods scouting out victims and coming back later to attack them, is set to get out of prison on parole in December. Gillmore's been locked up for nearly 36 years after...
Families who lost loved ones to suicide say Measure 114 can help save people in crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Families who lost loved ones to suicide by gun say Measure 114 can help save more lives. Measure 114 is highly debated. Of the three candidates for Oregon governor, only Democrat Tina Kotek says she plans to vote in favor of it. In KATU's gubernatorial debate,...
